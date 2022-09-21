"Watching Rafa's emotions on the Team Europe bench looks like he's at the Bernabéu Stadium supporting Real Madrid"- Roger Federer on Laver Cup teammate Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer recently sat down with HELLO! magazine to talk about some of his most indelible memories from the Laver Cup. The 'Swiss Maestro' was joined by Team Europe bandmates Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray for the interview ahead of his final showing as a professional player at the O2 arena in London.

When asked what it's like to share the same side of the court as his biggest tennis rivals, Federer asserted that it was nothing less than exhilarating. Having appeared in all but one edition of the Laver Cup, the 41-year-old reminisced about his doubles partnership with Rafael Nadal back in 2017 in Prague.

"Working as a team with my closest rivals is absolutely exhilarating," Roger Federer admitted. "Playing doubles with Rafa at the Laver Cup for the first time in Prague was super special. It is always a pleasure and honor to share the court with players like Rafa. And it’s something that I thoroughly enjoy at the same time."

Federer recalled how palpable the Spaniard's energy was from the sidelines whilst cheering on Team Europe, almost comparable to his animated demeanor while supporting Real Madrid at their home stadium at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"The team dynamics combine the competitive intensity alongside a unique energy that allows us to visibly and vocally demonstrate our passion for the sport," he continued. "Watching Rafa's emotions on the Team Europe bench looks like he's at the Bernabéu Stadium supporting Real Madrid and that will fire up anyone."

Three-time Major winner Andy Murray also chimed in on the discussion, emphasizing how team events such as this are a pleasant shift from the taxing solitude in professional tennis. The Brit is slated to make his debut at the exhibition event later this week.

"I love playing as part of a team," Murray remarked. "As singles players, we don't get to do it enough in my opinion and tennis can be a lonely sport at times. I really look forward to competing in team events like the Davis Cup and the Olympics. This is my first time playing at the Laver Cup, I've heard good things and I'm looking forward to teaming up with some of my rivals."

"To be joining three of my biggest all-time rivals, it's going to truly be a unique moment in our sport" - Novak Djokovic on playing with Federer, Nadal and Murray

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer during a doubles match at the 2018 Laver Cup

During the same interview, 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic spoke about returning to the event for the first time since his debut in 2018. The Serb pointed out how the congregation of Federer, Nadal, Murray and himself under one roof marks a significant moment in the sport.

"It's really exciting to be joining Team Europe again," Novak Djokovic said. "It is one of the few moments where you can play in a team environment with guys that you're normally competing against and to be joining Rafa, Roger and Andy – three of my biggest all-time rivals – it's going to be a truly unique moment in our sport."

The 2022 Laver Cup will mark the final showing as a professional player for the Swiss former World No. 1. Despite abstaining from playing a singles match, Federer confirmed his availability for a doubles matchup against Team World. The event is slated to run from September 23 to 25.

