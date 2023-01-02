"Watching Rafael Nadal screaming for Paula Badosa, it warms my heart!" - Chris Evert lauds unique aspect of the United Cup

Tennis icon Chris Evert said it was wonderful to see Rafael Nadal cheering for Paula Badosa during her singles match against Harriet Dart at the ongoing United Cup on Sunday.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner, who lost his singles match against Cameron Norrie in three thrilling sets, did his utmost to support Badosa during her clash against Dart in Sydney.

Evert praised the tournament on social media for bringing the best of men's and women's players together and supporting each other and revealed that Nadal's passionate support for Badosa 'warmed' her heart.

"There’s a lot to be said for these team competitions like #UnitedCup in tennis…The men and women players cheering for each other. I’m watching Rafa screaming for Paula Badosa…. It warms my heart! So refreshing!" tweeted Evert.

Although Team Spain eventually lost their tie against Team Great Britain 4-1, the 25-year-old was able to scrap through to victory against Dart despite battling cramps in three epic sets 6-7(6), 7-6(5), 6-1.

Paula Badosa praises Rafael Nadal for his support during her match

Team Spain is pictured during day four of the 2023 United Cup

In her post-match press conference, Paula Badosa mentioned that Rafael Nadal was "very into matches" and appreciated his support throughout her match.

"Well, he's very into the matches. I really appreciate that. Yeah, he's very supportive. Yeah, I mean, a little bit of the game, stay aggressive. He was really going, like, telling me, like, stay very aggressive, especially with my forehand, with the serve," she stated of Nadal.

She also said that Nadal's advice helped her during her game.

"That was a little bit what I was trying. As well I was a little bit tired, so I had to go more for the shots. So, yeah, he was just very supportive and saying that to me," she added.

The former Indian Wells champion pointed out that the win was very important for her and she liked that she stayed competitive despite the physical nature of the match.

"Of course, the win is very important but I think the way that I won tonight, it was even better for me, because I think we played very high level, and that my competitive spirit was there," Badosa said.

The Spaniard also revealed that she had been practicing to improve her serve throughout the preseason.

"Yeah, I'm very happy for that. Of course, a three-hour match, even though that I'm tired now, it always helps to get into the tour again. I'm happy about that. I'm not really happy about the serve, to be honest (smiling). I have been all my preseason practicing like two hours serves every day. It was a little bit funny because I have been trying to improve that a lot," she added.

