Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic's staggering accomplishments and stunning longevity have earned the respect and admiration of the entire world. The exemplary trio have not only kept amassing titles themselves, but have even made men's tennis more competitive than what it used to be.

World No. 12 Roberto Bautista Agut reinforced both of those ideas in a recent interview with former player and current analyst Jose Luis Clerc on ESPN Argentina.

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal & Novak Djokovic are 3 world phenomena: Bautista Agut

The soft-spoken 32-year-old heaped lavish praise on Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, calling them "three world phenomena". He even noted that the greatest contribution of the three is that they have managed to push their peers into becoming hungrier and better than before, thereby improving the overall quality of the ATP tour.

Bautista Agut has a close friendship with compatriot Rafael Nadal, but he has equally great respect for Nadal's two rivals.

“They are three world phenomena," Roberto Bautista Agut said. "They are among the best of all time. We tennis players are lucky to be able to live with them, they have taken it and pushed us all to improve. I personally now enjoy more than before, I now enjoy training, and that has been key in my career."

Roberto Bautista Agut's gushing words come just days after World No. 35 Guido Pella made equally reverential comments on Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Speaking to TNT Sports, the Argentine had said, "They are the three best players in history."

A couple of weeks back World No. 20 Felix Auger-Aliassime also acknowledged on Eurosport the longevity of Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. The Canadian went on to admit that their unwavering focus and tireless commitment to the sport have made it tougher for the NextGen players to break through.

"I am young, but I feel like there is something new to see [with the top three], and I think they are always pushing barriers in terms of playing well at their older age," the Canadian had said.

Player Relief Fund should have helped younger players first: Bautista Agut

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have backed Novak Djokovic's idea of Player Relief Fund

While praising the greatness of the venerable troika, Roberto Bautista Agut also touched upon the contentious topic of the Player Relief Fund. To help the lower-ranked professionals tide over the coronavirus crisis, Novak Djokovic had taken the initiative to set up a fund - and subsequently received the backing of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

The three of them appealed to the top 100 players to contribute generously, but 2020 Australian Open runner-up Dominic Thiem expressed reservations about the idea. The World No. 3 said he wanted the liberty to choose the players he would like to help, as he did not think "unprofessional" players deserved his support.

Thiem's comment raised a storm on social media, with many criticizing the Austrian's apparent lack of generosity. The players themselves chose different sides of the argument though, and now Roberto Bautista Agut has weighed in too.

The Spaniard said that although helping the lower-tier professionals is essential, it would have been better to start with providing relief to the young players - who are more in need of financial support.

“There will be many players from 250 to 800 who will really need that help, and many of those are also who no longer see themselves without options to be professionals," Bautista Agut said. "Maybe it would have served with help for the younger ones. For example, maybe a 28-year-old top 500 player doesn’t need the same push or the same help as an 18-year-old boy who is a top 500."