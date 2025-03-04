We asked AI to predict the BNP Paribas Open 2025 men's singles champion: Here's what it had to say ft. Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz

The BNP Paribas Open 2025, popularly known as the Indian Wells Masters, will get underway on March 5, and will conclude with the final on March 16. All the leading names from the men's tour are accounted for with the exception of World No. 1 Jannik Sinner, who is sidelined due to a three-month ban.

Alexander Zverev leads the field as the top seed, followed by two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz as the second seed. Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Taylor Fritz, and the rest of the top 10 players are in the fray as well. As the season's first Masters 1000 tournament is set to begin, we asked Google's Gemini AI to predict this year's champion at Indian Wells.

While accurately predicting such outcomes isn't its forte, it did single out a few contenders for the same. Alcaraz, Djokovic, Medvedev, and Zverev were the four names specifically mentioned as the possible title contenders for the men's singles title this year.

Gemini AI prediction for the men's singles champion at the BNP Paribas Open 2025. (Source: Gemini AI)

Three of those four choices make perfect sense. Alcaraz has won the title here for the last two years, while Djokovic has won five titles at the venue over the course of his career. Medvedev has been the losing finalist at Indian Wells for the past two years. Zverev is the odd one out at the moment as he's yet to advance beyond the last eight here.

Nevertheless, they're the only players in the draw to have won at least five Masters 1000 titles. It's no surprise to see them as the favorites, and they've established themselves as such with their results.

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic vying to script further history at the BNP Paribas Open 2025

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz at the Paris Olympics 2024. (Photo:Getty)

History is on the line for Novak Djokovic as well as Carlos Alcaraz at the BNP Paribas Open 2025. The Serb is bidding to win his 100th career title in singles, along with his sixth title at Indian Wells. He's currently in a tie with Roger Federer for most titles won here with five each.

As for Alcaraz, a third consecutive title at the BNP Paribas Open would also etch his name in the record books. Federer and Djokovic are the only two men to have won three titles on the trot at Indian Wells. The former achieved this feat between 2004 to 2006, while the latter did the same from 2014 to 2016.

However, only one of them has a shot to make the final based on the draw. Djokovic and Alcaraz have landed in the same quarter of the draw, and the two are on track to meet in the quarterfinals. The Serb has never lost to his younger rival on hardcourts, and recently beat him in the Australian Open quarterfinals.

