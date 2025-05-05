We asked AI to predict the Italian Open 2025 men's singles champion: Here's what it had to say ft. Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner

The Italian Open 2025 is the next pitstop on the ATP calendar. The clay season's third Masters 1000 tournament will run from May 6-18. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner returns to the tour after the completion of the doping suspension. He headlines a packed field with the notable exception of Novak Djokovic, who withdrew prior to the start of the tournament.
The men's singles draw was revealed on Monday, May 6. As players look to prepare for the ultimate prize of the clay swing, the French Open, we asked Google's Gemini AI to predict the winner of this year's Italian Open. Despite being away from the tour for three months due to his ban, Sinner was on the AI's radar as a title contender.
Sinner is bound to receive a rousing welcome from the home crowd. Aside from that, he returns with a 21-match winning streak. He will be motivated to extend that streak with a triumphant comeback. Defending champion Alexander Zverev has a strong track record on clay and the AI circled him as a potential winner as well.
Carlos Alcaraz was another name on the AI's list of possible champions. He's the reigning French Open champion and won the Monte-Carlo Masters a few weeks ago. However, he has arrived in Rome after skipping the Madrid Open due to an injury.
Casper Ruud captured his maiden title at the Masters 1000 level at the Madrid Open. He beat Jack Draper in the final, who won the BNP Paribas Open a couple of months ago. Both of them also have a good shot at hoisting the winner's trophy in Rome according to the AI's predictions.
Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz placed in opposite sides of the Italian Open 2025 draw
Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz won't meet each other before the final at the Italian Open 2025 based on their placement in the draw. The former leads the top half of the draw, while the latter anchors the bottom half of the draw.
Alcaraz was the only player to beat Sinner multiple times last year. The latter had a 73-6 record last year and the Spaniard accounted for half of those losses. One of those defeats came on the clay courts in Paris.
Sinner led Alcaraz by two sets to one during their semifinal showdown at the French Open. However, the Spaniard turned the tables on his opponent and won the match in five sets. The Italian led their head-to-head 4-3 at one point but now trails 4-6 in their rivalry after his three defeats last year.