We asked AI to predict the Madrid Open 2025 men's singles champion: Here's what it had to say ft. Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic

The Madrid Open 2025 marks the next stop on the ATP Tour. The clay season's second Masters 1000 tournament will run from April 22 to May 4. With the exception of World No. 1 Jannik Sinner, who's serving the last two weeks of his three-month ban, all other top players are in the fray.

With the who's who of the men's tour in one place, we asked Google's Gemini AI to take a shot at predicting the men's singles champion. The AI had a trio of top contenders for the same, namely, Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev.

The AI picked Alcaraz considering his strong record in Madrid. He won back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023. He's also in pretty good form at the moment, winning the Monte-Carlo Masters and reaching the final of the Barcelona Open.

Djokovic is another top choice for the AI, given his status as the legend of the sport. He's a three-time Madrid Open champion, claiming the winner's trophy in 2011, 2016 and 2019. Given his prowess on clay, he's in the running to capture another title here, which would also be the 100th of his career, despite being in the twilight of his career.

Gemini AI prediction for the winner of the men's singles title at the Madrid Open 2025.

Lastly, the AI chose Zverev as another top choice for the title. He won the BMW Open in Munich a couple of days ago, his third title at the venue. He has also reigned supreme in Madrid twice in the past, securing his first title here in 2018 followed by his second triumph in 2021. Given their track record at the tournament, these three are the logical choices to emerge victorious once again.

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic placed in the same half of the draw at the Madrid Open 2025

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz at the Madrid Open 2022. (Photo: Getty)

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz have landed in the same half of the draw yet again. The two are on track to meet in the semifinals of the Madrid Open. If they do end up facing each other, then it will be their ninth career meeting. The Serb is currently in charge of their head-to-head, which leans 5-3 in his favor.

Djokovic has won their last two matches. Their most recent meeting took place at the Australian Open, with the 24-time Major champion coming out on top in four sets in the quarterfinals. They met in the final of the Paris Olympics prior to that and he beat his younger rival in two tight sets to claim the gold medal.

Their very first career meeting took place at the Madrid Open 2022. Alcaraz rallied from a set down to beat Djokovic in the semifinals and then defeated Alexander Zverev in the final to capture his first title at the venue.

