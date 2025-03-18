We asked AI to predict the Miami Open 2025 men's singles champion: Here's what it had to say ft. Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic

The players of the ATP Tour will be camped in Florida for the next two weeks for the Miami Open 2025. The tournament will run from March 18-30. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner is the current champion, though he's currently on the sidelines due to an ongoing three-month ban.

Ad

As the world's best players get ready to mount a challenge for the title in Miami, we asked Google's Gemini AI to take a shot at predicting the champion. While the AI cannot accurately predict the winner, it did throw up some contenders for the title based on recent trends.

The AI cited Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev as strong contenders for the winner's trophy. Except for the German, the other three have won the tournament in the past. The Serb is tied with Andre Agassi for most titles at the venue with six.

Ad

Trending

Alcaraz won the title in 2022 and Medvedev took home the trophy a year later. Both of them lost in the semifinals of the previous Masters 1000 tournament at Indian Wells, while Zverev and Djokovic bowed out in the second round.

Gemini AI's picks for the Miami Open 2025 men's singles title.

Jack Draper won his maiden Masters 1000 title at Indian Wells with a comfortable 6-2, 6-2 win over Holger Rune in the final. He's also a leading contender for the title as per the AI. The Brit will now aim to complete the "Sunshine Double" by winning the title in Miami as well. Roger Federer was the last man to accomplish this feat in 2017.

Ad

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz in the same half of the Miami Open 2025 draw

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic have been placed in the same half of the Miami Open 2025 draw. This marks the fourth time they've ended up in the same half of the draw this season. They crossed paths in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, with the Serb coming out on top.

Ad

The two were on track to meet in the last eight at Indian Wells as well but Djokovic lost in the second round. They were also supposed to meet in the semifinals of the Qatar Open prior to that. However, that contest didn't materialize after the 24-time Major champion was eliminated in the first round.

Both have received a bye into the second round of the Miami Open. Alcaraz will begin his campaign against either David Goffin or Aleksandar Vukic, while Djokovic will face either Rinky Hijikata or Hamad Medjedovic.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis