We asked AI to predict the results of Indian Wells 2025 4R ft. Madison Keys vs Donna Vekic, Coco Gauff vs Belinda Bencic: Here's what it had to say

The BNP Paribas Open 2025 at Indian Wells witnessed some upsets right from the first round. However, most of the tour's leading ladies have advanced to the fourth round, including the top nine seeds. With the fourth round set to get underway from Tuesday, March 11, we asked AI to take a shot at predicting the winner's of the women's singles matches.

Google's Gemini AI predicted World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka to thump lucky loser Sonay Kartal, though it issued a word of caution against counting out the latter. Defending champion Iga Swiatek is expected to prevail over the ever-dangerous Karolina Muchova. The Pole's insanely strong track record, especially at the WTA 1000 level, is what tilts the contest in her favor.

Gemini AI's prediction for Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek's matches.

Third seed Coco Gauff and Belinda Bencic's fourth-round tussle is expected to end in the American's favor. While both players have had strong results this year, the AI's reasoning cited the 20-year-old's 2-1 head-to-head advantage in this match-up being a crucial factor.

Gemini AI's prediction for Coco Gauff vs Belinda Bencic.

Fourth seed Jessica Pegula is predicted to pip Elina Svitolina in their fourth-round contest. The AI's rationale behind this was the American's current form, who won the ATX Open prior to her arrival at Indian Wells. Teen sensation Mirra Andreeva and seventh seed Elena Rybakina's match is expected to go down to the wire.

Gemini AI's prediction for Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina's matches.

Andreeva won the previous WTA 1000 in Dubai, while Rybakina was crowned as the queen of Indian Wells in 2023. The oddsmakers, though, have put their faith in the teenager.

Madison Keys' unbeaten run expected to continue at Indian Wells 2025 according to AI

Madison Keys at the BNP Paribas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Madison Keys can't seem to stop winning. She extended her unbeaten streak to 14 matches following her third-round win over Elise Mertens at the BNP Paribas Open 2025. This made her the favorite to win her next match against Donna Vekic in the eyes of AI. However, it pegged the latter as a formidable foe after she took down tenth seed Emma Navarro in the previous round.

When it came to the fourth-round match between Zheng Qinwen and Marta Kostyuk, the AI made a case for both players. The prediction is rooted in reality as their head-to-head is tied at 1-1, with both matches going the distance.

Gemini AI's prediction for Madison Keys, Zheng Qinwen, and Jasmine Paolini's Indian Wells matches.

The AI wasn't decisive about the showdown between Jasmine Paolini and Liudmila Samsonova. The former was credited as having a good run here, while the latter was labeled as a strong contender. All predictions are to be taken with a grain of salt, as the AI itself had a disclaimer that it can't be completely certain about the outcome.

