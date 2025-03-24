We asked AI to predict the results of Miami Open 2025 4R ft. Amanda Anisimova vs Emma Raducanu, Coco Gauff vs Magda Linette: Here's what it had to say

The Miami Open 2025 is nearing its business end, with the women's singles fourth-round matches set to take place on Monday, March 24. The exits of Mirra Andreeva and Madison Keys have been the biggest upsets of the tournament thus far. With players vying for a spot in the quarterfinals, we asked AI to take a shot at predicting the final eight women.

Google's Gemini AI predicted Emma Raducanu to pip Amanda Anisimova in their fourth-round duel. Even though the latter snapped Andreeva's 13-match winning streak in the previous round, the Brit's previous win in this rivalry makes her the favorite to win once again.

Coco Gauff and Magda Linette's match is expected to go the American's way as per the AI. Her overall results coupled with her 2-0 record against her opponent makes a strong case for her to win this match. While Ashlyn Krueger's career is on the rise, Zheng Qinwen is expected to beat her when they meet in the fourth round on Monday.

Gemini AI's predictions for Amanda Anisimova, Coco Gauff and Zheng Qinwen's fourth-round matches at the Miami Open 2025.

Alexandra Eala's win over Keys and Jelena Ostapenko in Miami has turned her into a star. The AI backed her to win against Paula Badosa in the fourth round as well given her current hot streak. While Jessica Pegula's consistency makes her the favorite to win against Marta Kostyuk, the AI suggested that the latter's also capable of an upset.

Gemini AI's predictions for Paula Badosa and Jessica Pegula's fourth-round matches at the Miami Open 2025.

Pegula retired from her doubles match due to an injury on Sunday. This could hinder her in her upcoming singles match against Kostyuk, something which wasn't taken into account by the AI.

Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and Naomi Osaka also in contention for quarterfinal berths at the Miami Open 2025

Iga Swiatek and Naomi Osaka at the Miami Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

With a combined 12 Major titles between them, Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and Naomi Osaka are also gunning to make the quarterfinals of the Miami Open 2025. The Belarusian will take on defending champion Danielle Collins in the fourth round.

Sabalenka was the AI's clear choice to win the match, citing her dominant record against Collins and her recent form. Similarly, it also sided with Swiatek to win her match against Elina Svitolina due to her consistency.

Gemini AI's predictions for Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and Naomi Osaka's fourth round matches

The AI wasn't as confident about Osaka's chances. While it did pick her to win against Jasmine Paolini, it also issued a word of caution as the Italian's a dangerous opponent.

