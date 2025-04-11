We asked AI to predict the results of Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 QF ft. Carlos Alcaraz vs Arthur Fils: Here's what it had to say

The quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 will take place on Friday, April 11. 24-time Major champion Novak Djokovic and top seed Alexander Zverev were eliminated prior to the quarterfinals in the biggest upsets of the tournament thus far.
Despite the loss of the two biggest names, there are still plenty of top guns left standing in the draw. As the final eight men aim to advance to the next round, we asked AI to take a shot at predicting the outcome of the quarterfinal matches. Carlos Alcaraz, the highest-ranked player left in the draw, will take on Arthur Fils in a first career meeting between them.
Google's Gemini AI was split between the two, though it did give Alcaraz a slight edge. Fils has advanced to his third consecutive Masters 1000 quarterfinal this season and could give the Spaniard a run for his money.
However, Alcaraz's accomplishments always tip the scales in his favor prior to any encounter. He's the favorite to go all the way here as he's the only player with multiple Masters 1000 titles to his name left in the draw.
The AI picked defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas to come out on top against Lorenzo Musetti in their quarterfinal bout. The Greek is gunning to win his fourth title at the venue and has a 6-0 record against his next opponent. Five of those six wins have come on clay. Given his record at the venue and against the Italian, he's the obvious pick to win this match.
Grigor Dimitrov, Alex de Minaur and others vying for a semifinal berth at the Monte-Carlo Masters 2025
Grigor Dimitrov and Alex de Minaur will lock horns in one of the quarterfinal matches at the Monte-Carlo Masters 2025. The AI sided with the Aussie citing his current form and ranking, along with his advantage in their head-to-head, which leans 3-2 in his favor.
Alexei Popyrin and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina will contest the remaining quarterfinal match. The Spaniard, a former runner-up at the Monte-Carlo Masters, was chosen by AI to win this encounter. However, it didn't discount his opponent completely, who has played some impressive tennis this week.
Popyrin knocked out last year's finalist Casper Ruud in the previous round and could put Davidovich Fokina in a spot of bother, despite the latter's success on clay and at the venue.