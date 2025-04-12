We asked AI to predict the winner of Alex de Minaur vs Lorenzo Musetti Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 SF match: Here's what it had to say

Alex de Minaur and Lorenzo Musetti will duke it out in the semifinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 on Saturday, April 12. The Aussie was at his ruthless best in the quarterfinals, issuing a 6-0, 6-0 beatdown to Grigor Dimitrov. He previously beat former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev 6-2, 6-2 in the third round.
Musetti brought an end to defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas' run here with a 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 comeback win. It marked his first win over the Greek after losing their previous six meetings. The Italian has been tested every step of the way to the semifinals and three of his four matches here have gone the distance. As the two aim to reach the final, we asked AI to take a shot at predicting the winner.
Google's Gemini AI gave de Minaur a slight edge to win their Monte-Carlo Masters encounter. His impressive performance in the quarterfinals and overall results this year give him a strong chance to win this match. However, it did give Musetti his due credit, especially in light of his win over Tsitsipas.
This will be their third career meeting and first on clay. De Minaur won their first encounter at the Australian Open 2022, while Musetti won their next match at last year's Cinch Championships in London.
Alex de Minaur, Lorenzo Musetti could break new grounds by reaching the Monte-Carlo Masters final
Alex de Minaur and Lorenzo Musetti could unlock a new achievement in their respective careers by advancing to the final of the Monte-Carlo Masters 2025. The Aussie could reach his first Masters 1000 final on clay. He previously finished as the runner-up at the Canadian Open 2023.
Musetti, who has already unlocked a new career milestone by reaching his maiden Masters 1000 semifinal, could better that record by booking his spot in the final. Once either player makes the championship round, they will have an opportunity to improve their career-high ranking as well.
Should de Minaur win the title, then he will attain a new career-high of No. 5 next week. Musetti has already assured himself of a new career peak of No. 13 with his semifinal showing. Reaching the final would put him just outside the top 10 at No. 11, while hoisting the winner's trophy would result in his top 10 debut at No. 7. With so much on the line, both will be eager to give it their all in their next two matches.