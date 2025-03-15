We asked AI to predict the winner of Aryna Sabalenka vs Mirra Andreeva Indian Wells 2025 Final: Here's what it had to say

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will lock horns with teen phenom Mirra Andreeva in the 2025 BNP Paribas Open final in Indian Wells, California, on Sunday, March 16. The top seed got her revenge on Madison Keys in the semifinals with a 6-0, 6-1 win in just 51 minutes. Keys had won their previous contest in the final of this year's Australian Open.

Andreeva, meanwhile, battled hard against defending champion Iga Swiatek, eventually prevailing 7-6(1), 1-6, 6-3 against her. She extended her winning streak to 11 matches, which started with her title-winning run in Dubai last month, her first triumph at the WTA 1000 level.

With two of the season's most in-shape players set to collide, we asked AI to take a shot at predicting the women's singles champion in the unofficial 'fifth Major'. Google's Gemini AI picked Sabalenka as the favorite, particularly due to her 4-1 head-to-head against Andreeva. However, it did peg the teenager as a player capable of beating the best in the game, especially in her current shape.

Gemini AI prediction for the Indian Wells 2025 final between Aryna Sabalenka and Mirra Andreeva.

Following a disappointing outing in the Middle East, Sabalenka is back to her best with a deep run at Indian Wells. Andreeva, on the other hand, is in sublime shape and looks unbeatable. She's gunning to capture her second consecutive WTA 1000 title.

Aryna Sabalenka and Mirra Andreeva vie for their maiden title at Indian Wells

Aryna Sabalenka (L) and Mirra Andreeva at the Madrid Open 2024. (Photo: Getty)

Neither Aryna Sabalenka nor Mirra Andreeva have previously reigned supreme at Indian Wells. The former came quite close to doing so in 2023 but fell to Elena Rybakina in the summit clash, while the latter has registered her best result with a trip to the final.

This will be the third meeting between them this season. Both of their previous matches took place Down Under. Sabalenka beat Andreeva 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals of the Brisbane International in their first match of the year. She easily won their next contest, brushing past her with a 6-1, 6-2 win in the fourth round of the Australian Open.

Andreeva's only win in this rivalry came on clay. They battled it out in last year's French Open quarterfinals, with the teenager coming out on top. However, Sabalenka's level was affected by a gastrointestinal illness.

Andreeva has transformed into a different player after losing to Sabalenka twice this year. Unlike their previous matches, this one could be a closely contested affair. Another big title for the teenager could herald a change of guard and the breaking of the Swiatek-Sabalenka duopoly. A win for the Belarusian, on the other hand, would maintain the current status quo.

