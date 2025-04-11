We asked AI to predict the winner of Carlos Alcaraz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 SF match: Here's what it had to say

Carlos Alcaraz and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina will lock horns in an all-Spanish semifinal showdown at the Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 on Saturday, April 12. Both players have displayed a tremendous level of skill this week to make it this far.
Following a first-round bye, Alcaraz rallied from a set down to beat Francisco Cerundolo in the second round. He then beat Daniel Altmaier in straight sets in the third round. He dug deep to score a 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 win over Arthur Fils in the quarterfinals, nabbing the last five games in a row to turn the tables on his opponent.
Davidovich Fokina has been on a giant-killing spree at the Monte-Carlo Masters. He toppled 11th seed Ben Shelton in the first round and fifth seed Jack Draper in the third round. He scored an easy 6-2, 6-2 win over Alexei Popyrin in the quarterfinals. As the two Spaniards are set to collide in the semifinals, we asked AI to predict the winner of this duel.
Google's Gemini AI gave Alcaraz the upper hand to win this match based on his record this year, ranking and head-to-head against Davidovich Fokina, as well as his mental fortitude. The 21-year-old, ranked No. 3, won the title in Rotterdam this year. He won his previous and only encounter against his compatriot at the Barcelona Open 2023, another clay court tournament.
Nevertheless, the AI also pegged Davidovich Fokina as a player capable of giving Alcaraz a tough fight. The 25-year-old has already reached a couple of finals this year, though he suffered heartbreaking losses in both of them. In the end, this is likely to be a thrilling encounter between the two players as per the AI.
Carlos Alcaraz eyeing to reach his first final at the Monte-Carlo Masters
Carlos Alcaraz is now on the verge of reaching his very first final at the Monte-Carlo Masters. This is his second appearance at the venue. He previously lost in the second round here on his debut in 2022. While he made a swift exit, Alejandro Davidvich Fokina advanced to the final that year, losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Alcaraz has five Masters 1000 titles to his name. He has won two titles each at the Madrid Open and the BNP Paribas Open, and won the Miami Open once. He has a 6-3 record at the semifinal stage at the Masters 1000 level.
Davidovich Fokina has a 1-1 record in Masters 1000 semifinals. While he won his semifinal duel at the Monte-Carlo Masters three years ago, he came up short at the same stage at the Canadian Open 2023. He will now aim to progress to the final here for the second time in his career.