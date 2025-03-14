We asked AI to predict the winner of Iga Swiatek vs Mirra Andreeva Indian Wells 2025 SF match: Here's what it had to say

Defending champion Iga Swiatek will take on ninth seed Mirra Andreeva in the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open 2025 at Indian Wells on Friday, March 14. The Pole has been at her dominant best over the course of her title defense thus far. She conceded a total of six games across her wins over Caroline Garcia, Dayana Yastremska and Karolina Muchova.

Zheng Qinwen put up a fight in the quarterfinals but was no match for Swiatek, who won the match 6-3, 6-3. Andreeva won her maiden WTA 1000 title in Dubai a few weeks ago, and has continued her winning ways here as well. She hasn't lost a set and beat the likes of Elina Svitolina and Elena Rybakina to make the last four.

Andreeva also beat Swiatek during her title-winning run in Dubai. On the eve of their semifinal showdown, we asked AI to take a shot at predicting the winner of this match. Google's Gemini AI took into consideration various factors, such as their head-to-head, which is tied at 1-1, the conditions and their recent form.

Gemini AI's thoughts on the semifinal match between Iga Swiatek and Mirra Andreeva.

While it pegged Swiatek as a formidable opponent, it seemed to side with Andreeva given her current winning streak as well as her recent win over her older rival. Unlike their comfortable matches so far, this contest is expected to go down to the wire. Both players are also looking to script history in their own way at Indian Wells.

Iga Swiatek aiming to become the first woman to win three titles at Indian Wells

Iga Swiatek at the BNP Paribas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Iga Swiatek captured her maiden title at Indian Wells during her incredible 2022 season. She hoisted the winner's trophy for the second time last year. She's now two wins away from winning the title for the third time, which would make her the first woman to do so in the history of the tournament.

Swiatek is currently tied with nine other women, including Steffi Graf and Serena Williams, for most titles here with two. A third triumph would give her the sole possession of the record for most titles.

Mirra Andreeva became the youngest player to win a WTA 1000 title in the wake of her victory at the Dubai Tennis Championships. She became the youngest player to reach back-to-back semifinals at this level following her run to the last four at Indian Wells.

A second consecutive WTA 1000 would be a massive accomplishment for the 17-year-old Andreeva. However, winning back-to-back WTA 1000 titles isn't easy. Swiatek is the only player to accomplish this feat since the start of 2020. The teenager will have to take her down yet again in order to have a shot at the title.

