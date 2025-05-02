We asked AI to predict the winner of Jack Draper vs Lorenzo Musetti Madrid Open semifinal 2025: Here's what it had to say

Fifth seed Jack Draper will take on Lorenzo Musetti in the semifinal of the 2025 Madrid Open. The Brit overpowered Matteo Arnaldi of Italy in straight sets in the previous round, 6-0, 6-4.

Draper has made a fabulous start to the season by garnering 18 wins from 22 matches, including a title-winning run in the BNP Paribas Open. He also reached the final of the Qatar Open but lost to Andrey Rublev in three sets.

The 23-year-old entered Madrid after a third-round exit in Monte Carlo. He started his campaign with solid wins over Tallon Griekspoor, Matteo Berrettini, and Tommy Paul in the initial few rounds and then outsmarted Matteo Arnaldi in the quarterfinal. Draper is making his third appearance in the Madrid Open this year.

Meanwhile, Lorenzo Musetti has also made a splendid start to the season by chalking up 16 wins from 21 matches, including a runner-up finish in the Monte-Carlo Masters. He also reached the third round of the Australian Open but lost to Ben Shelton in four sets.

The Italian started his campaign in Madrid with routine wins over Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Alex De Minaur. He then brushed aside Gabriel Diallo en route to the semifinal 6-4, 6-3. Musetti is making his fourth appearance in the Madrid Open this year.

Without further ado, let's take a look at AI's prediction for the upcoming semifinal in the Madrid Open. As per Google's Gemini AI, Musetti is a slight favorite to win this bout and enter his maiden final in Madrid.

Jack Draper vs Lorenzo Musetti - Image Source: Google Gemini

The Italian has won nine out of 11 matches on clay this year and has more experience than his opponent. He has also humbled high-quality opponents such as Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alex De Minaur in straight sets at the 2025 Madrid Open. Lastly, Musetti has a rich variety of shots on clay and the ability to mix up his game if his strategy falls against Draper.

Jack Draper has never reached the final of a clay-court event on tour; Lorenzo Musetti will aim to reach his fourth final on the surface

Jack Draper stretches for a point in the Madrid Open - Source: Getty

Jack Draper captured his maiden Masters 1000 title in Indian Wells this year. The Brit has a great chance to add to that tally in the 2025 Madrid Open.

Draper has never reached the final of a clay court event in the past. His best result on the surface has been a quarterfinal run in the 2024 Munich Open.

On the other hand, Musetti will be determined to make his fourth final on the surface. He famously captured the Hamburg Open in 2022 by defeating Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

Draper and Musetti are scheduled to play during the evening session on Friday (May 2, 2025). The winner will take on either Casper Ruud or Francisco Cerundolo in the final.

