We asked AI to predict the winner of Novak Djokovic vs Jakub Mensik Miami Open 2025 Final: Here's what it had to say

24-time Major champion Novak Djokovic will take on rising teen star Jakub Mensik in the final of the Miami Open 2025 on Sunday, March 30. The Serb has dispatched all of his opponents in straight sets throughout the tournament, including an easy 6-2, 6-3 win over Grigor Dimitrov in the semifinals.

Mensik dropped his first set of the tournament in the semifinals against third seed Taylor Fritz. He dug deep to beat the American 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (4), advancing to the biggest final of his young career so far. With one of the most prestigious titles on the line, we asked AI to take a shot predicting this year's men's singles champion at the Miami Open.

Google's Gemini AI gave Djokovic the edge to win this contest. While it issued a word of caution given Mensik's talent and rising profile, the Serb's experience and skills could ultimately sway the tide in his favor.

Gemini AI's prediction for the Miami Open 2025 final between Novak Djokovic and Jakub Mensik.

Djokovic has advanced to his first final of the season, while Mensik has booked his spot in the championship round for the second time at the ATP level. As is the case with any match he plays, there's considerable history on the line for the Serb.

Novak Djokovic gunning to win his 100th career title at the Miami Open

Novak Djokovic at the Miami Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Novak Djokovic has put himself on the verge of scripting history yet again by reaching the final of the Miami Open 2025. He's bidding to capture his milestone 100th career title. Hoisting the winner's trophy would also make him the most successful player in the history of the tournament.

Djokovic is currently tied with Andre Agassi for most titles won in Miami with six. Furthermore, it would also be his 41st Masters 1000 title. A win would further cement his name as the greatest to ever play the sport.

However, Mensik is no pushover. They previously crossed paths at last year's Shanghai Masters and Djokovic overcame a one-set deficit to win the match 6-7 (4), 6-1, 6-4. The Czech teen has already toppled some big names in Miami, including Taylor Fritz and recently crowned Indian Wells champion Jack Draper.

Aside from his triumph at last year's Paris Olympics, Djokovic's previous tour-level title came at the ATP Finals 2023. He won the Paris Masters prior to that as well. After some disappointing results in recent weeks, he arrived in Miami on a three-match losing skid, he has turned things around in his trademark style, putting himself one win away from breaking more records.

