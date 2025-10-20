"We have to avoid comparisons” - Carlos Alcaraz's younger brother Jaime 'must make his own way' on tour, says the 14-year-old's coach

Carlos Alcaraz is one of the biggest talents the tennis world has witnessed in recent years and his younger brother Jaime has also been considered a rising star by many. However, Jaime’s coach, Ramón Abenza Sánchez, recently refuted comparisons between the two siblings, emphasising that each player has their own path.

While the older Alcaraz is currently dominating the ATP Tour alongside his friend and rival Jannik Sinner, Jaime Alcaraz is busy competing in junior level events. Most recently, the 14-year-old was crowned the European Junior Champion and made a semifinals appearance in his age group at the Spanish National Championships.

Reflecting on Jaime's journey, his coach Ramón Abenza Sánchez recently told Marca that the youngster, who trains at the Real Sociedad Club de Campo, shows promise, while emphasising that it was important to avoid comparisons between him and Carlos Alcaraz, saying,

"He's an ambitious kid and he'll be talked about. Jaime is progressing very well and is at his own pace. There's only one Carlos, and we have to look up to him, but we have to avoid comparisons because everyone has to follow their own path and enjoy tennis,"

Sánchez also reflected on the ‘Alcaraz phenomenon’ in Murica, saying,

"The Alcaraz phenomenon has been very beneficial for us in Spain, where Rafa Nadal was at the top for so many years, and even more so in Murcia. Players come here from abroad, and that also raises the level. We've seen Carlitos since he was a child, and he's a role model, as is his work method. The joy and intensity with which he trains, something that's immediately evident, also helps us coaches do our job,”

During his childhood career, Carlos Alcaraz himself trained at the Real Sociedad Club de Campo, and the Spaniard often returns to academy these days despite his busy schedule.

When Carlos Alcaraz cheered for his brother Jaime at the Barcelona Open

Alcaraz at the Open de España (Image Source: Getty)

Earlier this year, Carlos Alcaraz competed at the Barcelona Open, while his younger brother Jamie participated in the under-14s boys’ tournament at the same event. During the 14-year-old’s quarterfinals encounter against Tim Franco, his older brother was in the stands, cheering him on as he claimed a win over Franco.

Later, the older Alcaraz stated that it was a ‘privilege’ to watch his brother in action.

At the same tournament, the World No.1 reached the finals before suffering a surprise straight sets loss to sixth seed Holger Rune in the finals.

