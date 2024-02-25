"We did our best, kept my standards high" - Iga Swiatek reflects on Qatar-Dubai results, expresses excitement for Indian Wells up next

Iga Swiatek has expressed satisfaction with her recent performances in Qatar and Dubai.

Following her third-round exit at the Australian Open, Swiatek landed in Doha to commence the Middle East swing at the Qatar Open. The Pole successfully defended her title at the WTA 1000 event for the second time in a row without dropping a set. Despite some early troubles, she cruised to a straight-set win against Elena Rybakina in the final.

At the Dubai Tennis Championships, Swiatek registered comprehensive wins over Sloane Stephens, Elina Svitolina and Zheng Qinwen to reach the semifinals. However, qualifier Anna Kalinskaya surprised the World No. 1 with a commanding straight-sets win to snap her seven-match unbeaten streak on the tour.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, February 25, Swiatek reflected on her Middle East results. Although her perfect run came to an abrupt end, the Pole preferred to emphasize the positives.

"So…my main thought is that I enjoyed the challenge and solving problems but now I’m glad to have some time to recover. Intense two tournaments, resilience, focus, some quality matches and great fights," Swiatek wrote.

Swiatek maintained that she and her team did their best, keeping the "standards high." The four-time Grand Slam champion expressed excitement ahead of the Indian Wells, before congratulating Kalinskaya and Jasmine Paolini on making the final in Dubai.

"Overall I’m proud of myself and my team for these few weeks post-Melbourne. We did our best, I performed well, kept my standards high and I’m looking forward to sunny California. And let me say this again, what a week for Jasmine and Anna. Excited to see more players having deep runs and performing well," the Pole wrote.

Iga Swiatek cites fatigue for Dubai Tennis Championships SF loss

Iga Swiatek addresses the media at the 2024 United Cup

Iga Swiatek cited fatigue for her upsetting loss against Anna Kalinskaya in the Dubai Tennis Championships semifinal. During the press conference, the 22-year-old said she lacked the power to fight anymore for the win.

"I didn't have power anymore to give even more, which doesn't happen often," Swiatek said.

The World No. 1 maintained that she found it difficult to drive herself and improve the game due to exhaustion:

"I just felt out of control a little bit because of that. Usually when I tell myself what to do, I can improve my game. Today I was out of power and tired that I just couldn't."

Iga Swiatek's semifinal clash against Kalinskaya was her ninth competitive match in just twelve days.

The Pole will get some much-needed rest before returning to the tour at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, which will commence on March 6. She reached the semifinals of the WTA 1000 event last year, where she lost to eventual champion Elena Rybakina.