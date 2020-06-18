We can count on Roger Federer again in 2021, says Tommy Haas

Tommy Haas sounded optimistic about Roger Federer returning to the tour in 2021 at his competitive best.

The Swiss ace is out of action for the rest of the season after undergoing a second surgical procedure on his bothersome right knee.

20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer recently announced that he will not be in action for the rest of the year, after undergoing a second surgery on his troublesome right knee. In this regard, his good friend Tommy Haas has opined that Federer would be raring to go once he rejoins the tour early next year.

Tommy Haas feels that Roger Federer still retains the hunger even after being on the tour for 22 long years. The Indian Wells tournament director said that Roger Federer could use the period between now and the start of the next season to rest and come back strong.

Haas added that despite Roger Federer's injury setbacks, he will be competitive when he returns to the tour for the 2021 season.

"We all know Roger, he is still very mentally hungry. If he uses the time now to rest and then prepare optimally with his always performing team, we can count on him again in 2021″.

Haas : "Je suis certain que l'on devra compter sur Roger Federer en 2021"

I'm sure Roger Federer's reaching his best again: Tommy Haas

After the first surgery on his right knee in February this year, Roger Federer was initially supposed to rejoin the tour for the grass leg of the season. But those tournaments got suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which was followed by another setback to the Swiss ace - he needed to have a second surgical procedure on the same knee, ruling him out for the rest of the season.

Tommy Haas sounded confident about Roger Federer regaining his peak level when he makes a return to competition in 2021. To reinforce his point, Haas recalled how Federer won a Grand Slam tournament - the 2017 Australian Open - right after returning from a similar injury three years ago.

" I’m sure he’s reaching his best again. He’s also won a Grand Slam tournament," said Haas.

Most fans would vividly remember Roger Federer's dream return in 2017 after the first significant injury of his storied career. The Swiss ace beat his good friend and arch-rival Rafael Nadal in a pulsating five-set final at Melbourne Park to win his 18th Grand Slam title, ending a 4.5 year Major drought.

Continuing his dream comeback, Roger Federer won a record eighth title at his beloved Wimbledon, marking the first time in eight years he had won multiple Grand Slam titles. After also winning Masters 1000 titles in Indian Wells, Miami and Shanghai, Roger Federer closed the year at world number two.

But four years later, another similar comeback, although not outside the realms of possibility considering the genius of Roger Federer, looks unlikely. The wear and tear on his body seems to have started taking its toll.

Roger Federer has always loved to prove his staunchest critics wrong. His fans would ardently hope that that is also the case in 2021, as the Swiss legend embarks on the last leg of his extended sunset.