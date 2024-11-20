Former English footballer David Beckham recently sent a heartfelt farewell message to Rafael Nadal, who retired from tennis after participating in the knockout stages of the 2024 Davis Cup Finals. In the message, Beckham suggested that Nadal and he could now together watch Real Madrid play. Beckham played for the Spanish giants from 2003 to 2007.

Nadal recently represented Spain against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the Davis Cup Finals. He played the singles match against Botic van de Zandschulp, losing 6-4, 6-4. Spain was unable to overcome the Dutch and lost the quarterfinal tie 2-1.

Following Spain's elimination from the tournament, the 22-time Grand Slam champion drew the curtains on his professional playing career. The official Davis Cup social media account shared a video of David Beckham's farewell message for the Spaniard.

In his message, Beckham congratulated Rafael Nadal on his "incredible career" and expressed gratitude for inspiring young people around the world. In a message sprinkled with some Spanish, he said,

“Hello, my friend! Rafa, congratulations on your incredible career . Rafa, I wanted to send my love and huge congratulations to you for an amazing career. Thank you for so many incredible moments and memories as a tennis fan, and for everything that you have done to inspire young people around the world.”

He added,

“So, Rafa, the best thing about retirement is that we can now go and watch our beloved Real Madrid together. Hala Madrid! Wishing you lots of luck and happy retirement for you and your family. Kisses for you and your family.”

Rafael Nadal on his loss in final match of his career: “There was a glimmer of hope at the end, but it wasn’t to be”

Rafael Nadal at Davis Cup Final [Source: Getty]

Talking to the press following Spain's defeat to the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Davis Cup Finals, Rafael Nadal said that the moments leading upto him playing his potentially-final match of his career were extremely "emotional."

The Spaniard also said that during his match against Botic Van de Zandschulp, he felt there was hope for a victory, but unfortunately, those hopes were dashed.

“The moments leading up to it were emotional, kind of difficult to handle, in general. I tried to have the best attitude possible, with the necessary energy, whatever the result. There was a glimmer of hope at the end, but it wasn’t to be.”

The last time Spain won the Davis Cup was in 2019 when it triumphed over Canada in the final. That year, Rafael Nadal showcased his dominance by winning all eight matches he played.

