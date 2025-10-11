João Fonseca made his feelings known about Carlos Alcaraz, almost two months ahead of their showdown at the Miami Invitational. The event is scheduled to take place on December 8, 2025, at loanDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins.

Fonseca's latest appearance on court was at the Laver Cup, where he won the first round against Flavio Cobolli. On the other hand, Alcaraz was last seen in action at the Japan Open, where he delivered a terrific performance, reaching the finals, where he defeated Taylor Fritz. Currently, both the players are preparing for their future tournaments, and one of them is the Miami Invitational.

Alcaraz and Fonseca are scheduled to lock horns with each other in this event, and weeks ahead of their clash, the latter sat for a conversation with ESTADÃO 150, where he made his feelings known about Carlos Alcaraz, opening up about their relationship. Calling the Spaniard a 'nice person,' he said:

"Whenever we cross paths, we greet each other and talk a little, he is a very nice person. He encourages us a lot to believe and to keep the motivation to be better players. He is a tennis player who represents very well a way to take things calmly, always smiling, but at the same time dedicating himself and working hard," said João Fonseca.

Adding to this, he opened up about their clash, stating that he believes that it will be very cool to compete against him.

"I believe it's going to be very noisy, with a very cool vibe. We both really like to play with the fans, the entertainment, so I think it will be fun. I hope there is more support for my side and that there are many Brazilians present, but I'm sure the vibe on the court will be good anyway."

Carlos Alcaraz recently withdrew from the Shanghai Masters to take some time off from the sport, and amid this, he attended a friend's wedding and also played golf with Jon Rahm.

Why did Carlos Alcaraz withdraw from the Shanghai Masters?

After the Laver Cup, Carlos Alcaraz was scheduled to compete at the Shanghai Masters; however, he had to pull out, citing some physical issues. Taking to his social media, he penned a note, revealing his reason behind the withdrawal. Stating that he was excited to play in front of his fans in Shanghai but has prioritized rest and recovery. (as quoted by Firstpost),

“Unfortunately, I’ve been struggling with some physical issues and, after discussing with my team, we believe the best decision is to rest and recover. I was really looking forward to playing in front of the amazing fans in Shanghai again. I hope to be back soon and see my Chinese fans next year!" said Carlos Alcaraz.

Carlos Alcaraz has nabbed eight titles in the 2025 season so far, including the ATP Rotterdam, Monte-Carlo Masters, Italian Open, French Open, HSBC Championships, Cincinnati Masters, US Open, and Japan Cup.

