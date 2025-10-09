What Carlos Alcaraz has been upto since Shanghai Masters absence: From having the time of his life at friend's wedding to golfing with Jon Rahm

Carlos Alcaraz withdrew from the Shanghai Masters to take some time off and recover. During his break, he has made several off-court appearances, including attending a friend’s wedding and enjoying a golf outing with Jon Rahm.At the 2025 Japan Open, Alcaraz rolled his ankle and suffered discomfort in the opening round. However, he made an impressive comeback to eventually defeat Taylor Fritz in the final to clinch the title. Soon after, the Spaniard decided to withdraw from the Masters 1000 event in Shanghai.Earlier this month, Alcaraz was spotted attending a friend’s wedding. Posts on X showed him dressed sharply for the occasion, posing for photos with friends. A video from the event also captured Alcaraz joyfully helping to lift the groom alongside others.More recently, the World No. 1 ATP star joined compatriot Jon Rahm at the golf course. He drew social media buzz as the two played a few holes together to promote the Spanish Open Pro-Am. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlcaraz's affection for golf is well-known. He has regularly been spotted playing the sport and even included it in his celebration. His &quot;golf celebration,&quot; which involves him mimicking a golf swing with his tennis racket after winning a match, is a ritual that began during the 2025 US Open.&quot;I just fell in love with golf&quot; - World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz opens up about his affection for golfCarlos Alcaraz at the Open de España presented by Madrid 2025 - Source: GettyCarlos Alcaraz performed his &quot;golf celebration&quot; multiple times during his US Open run this year. He even spoke about his love for the sport before his semifinal clash against Novak Djokovic.&quot;I started to play at the beginning of 2020. I just love playing... I used to go to hit some balls in the driving range when I was really, really young. I liked it, but since 2020, I just started to play more, to go on the course, to play some holes. I just fell in love with golf,&quot; Carlos Alcaraz said (via ATPTour.com).&quot;I started to play more and more. I saw myself improving, so it engaged me even more to the golf, and it has me. I just feel really peaceful when I go out and play some golf on the golf course,&quot; he added.On the tennis court, he went on to defeat Djokovic in the semifinal and Jannik Sinner in the final of the 2025 US Open to reclaim the World No. 1 spot. Ahead of the Laver Cup as well, he played golf with the likes of Roger Federer in San Francisco.Most recently, Alcaraz played and won the Japan Open before taking a break from tennis. He is expected to play the Six Kings Slam next in Saudi Arabia.