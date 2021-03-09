"We were all counting the days, Roger Federer is coming back on my birthday" - Belinda Bencic on the return of her fellow Swiss

Belinda Bencic recently spoke about Roger Federer's comeback to the tour from a year-long layoff. During her press conference after her win over Veronika Kudermetova on Tuesday, Bencic reminisced about her past triumph in Dubai before expressing her elation at Federer's much-awaited return in Doha.

Belinda Bencic is currently competing at the Dubai Tennis Championships, a tournament she had won in 2019. The Swiss first spoke about her hard-fought opening-round win, revealing that whenever she needs motivation she just takes a look at the wall of champions in Dubai.

Incidentally, Bencic won her title the same year that Roger Federer claimed his eighth trophy at the men's edition of the Dubai Championships.

"When I see the wall of champions, it's great moments. Especially when I see that Roger won that year as well," Belinda Bencic said.

When asked about Roger Federer's return, Belinda Bencic claimed it was particularly exciting for her as Federer is scheduled to play his first match on 10 March - which also happens to be her birthday. Bencic added that the whole tennis world had been counting down the days to Federer's return, given that he last played a competitive match at the 2020 Australian Open.

"I mean it's exciting for everyone," Bencic said. "We were all counting the days (to his return). I thought he was playing today and then I was like, 'Oh no!' One more day we have to wait. He is coming back on my birthday (Wednesday)."

I would like to play with Roger Federer at the Tokyo Olympics: Belinda Bencic

Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic compete at the 2019 Hopman Cup

Belinda Bencic then wished Roger Federer luck for his return to action on Wednesday, when he takes on Great Britain's Dan Evans. The 23-year-old also claimed she has been in contact with the Swiss maestro from time to time, and that he often gives her tips on her game.

"I wish him the best of luck," Bencic said. "We are in contact sometimes and he is helping me a lot with some tips, things I need, and wishing me luck. I do the same."

Bencic herself is blessed with the Federer-like ability of hitting the ball on the rise, so her revelation that she has taken tips from the Swiss great doesn't come as much of a surprise. The 23-year-old has also played mixed doubles with Roger Federer; she competed alongside the Swiss at the Hopman Cup from 2017 through 2019.

Bencic has frequently asserted that she loves playing with Federer, and on Tuesday she expressed hope that she can team up with the 39-year-old in mixed doubles at the Tokyo Olympics.

"I would like to play mixed with him in Tokyo," Bencic said.