"We deserve more" - Aryna Sabalenka makes frustrations clear with revenue sharing in tennis, calls it a 'joke' compared to NBA & NHL

Aryna Sabalenka shared the one change she would make if she were in charge of the WTA, aiming to bring tennis closer to NBA and NHL standards. The Belarusian believes players deserve higher prize money when measured against the revenue they generate.

Ad

Tennis players receive a notably smaller share of the revenues they help generate compared to athletes in major US leagues. Estimates suggest that tennis athletes, across the WTA and ATP tours, earn only about 20% of the sport's total revenue.

Meanwhile, players in the NBA, NHL, and MLB typically receive approximately 50%. This revenue disparity leaves tennis professionals, particularly lower-ranked competitors, financially strained. Many of them are left struggling to cover basic expenses such as travel, coaching, and equipment.

Ad

Trending

Top players often offset this gap with lucrative endorsements, but for the majority of the field, the current pay model falls far short of allowing a sustainable career.

During an interview with Boardroom, Sabalenka was asked what change she would make if she were head of the WTA. The World No. 1 referenced these revenue statistics and said:

"Well, I mean, prize money. But it’s not only for WTA. I think the percentage we’re getting out of revenues and everything, we deserve to get more. And I think even if you compare our sport to others, like NBA, NHL, if you see the percentage, it’s a joke. I think we need to bring this number a bit higher."

Ad

Sabalenka is ranked fifth in Forbes' list of the highest-paid tennis players in 2025. She has earned over $12 million through prize money and around $15 million through off-court endorsements. In comparison, Carlos Alcaraz, ranked first in the list, has earned over $13 million in prize money and $35 million off-court.

Aryna Sabalenka reveals her brand partners and what she values in them

Aryna Sabalenka at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2025 - Source: Getty

When asked what she values most in a brand partnership, Aryna Sabalenka explained that she is inspired by people and companies who are always striving to improve and be the best at what they do. It is something she relates to her own approach on court.

Ad

She also emphasized the importance of building close, family-like connections with brands. On the topic of which companies she currently works with, Sabalenka responded by naming several of her partners:

"[Audemars Piguet], Nike, Wilson, Dobel Tequila, Oakberry, of course. All of them are very professional at what they do, and I feel very close. These brands, like AP, help you to get into the fashion world and build your connections, and talk to really high-profile people. I’m getting better..."

In on-court matters, Aryna Sabalenka is currently competing at the 2025 US Open. She began her defense with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Rebeka Masarova. The World No. 1 will take on Polina Kudermetova in the second round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aliasgar Ayaz An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda. Know More