"We are desperate to be in the Netflix show" - Daria Saville says jokingly amidst the release of Netflix tennis docuseries Break Point  

Daria Saville recently jokes that she is desperate to be part of the Netflix docuseries Break Point, which is set to release on January 13, 2023.

According to Netflix, 15 stars from the ATP and WTA tours will be part of season one of the show, including the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur. However, Saville is not present on the list.

The World No. 53 took to Instagram on Tuesday (December 20) to casually joke about the new tennis docuseries and conveyed that she is 'desperate' to feature on the show. On Saville's Instagram story, her coach can be seen behind her holding a stick as he mimicked the mic setup used for recording.

"We're desperate to be in the Netflix show. We don't even need the crew following us. We've got our own setup," she said in her Instagram story.

Daria Saville had an eventful season in 2022 as she made a tremendous rise in the rankings. The 28-year-old finished at 419 in the WTA ranking last year but with consistent performances on the main tour, she has climbed up to No. 53.

While it is questionable why the Australian player's massive rise this year is not in the spotlight for the series, Netflix has made it clear that they want to bring the younger generation of tennis players to the forefront.

"I'm not in it but I would have provided drama"- Daria Saville on not featuring in the Netflix tennis docuseries

Daria Saville feels that she should have featured in the Netflix docuseries 'Break Point.' The Australian believes that her 2022 journey will have provided the proper theatrics for tennis fans.

Fans on Twitter suggested that the tennis docuseries needed some drama. The 28-year-old went on to state that she could have provided it if she had gotten the opportunity to feature on the show. Saville tweeted:

"I’m not in it. But I would have provided drama."

Saville made an impressive climb up the rankings in 2022. The Australian outclassed several top-ranked players during the season, including the likes of World No. 2 Ons Jabeur, 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu and Belgium's no. 1 Elise Mertens. Her rise to the top-60 has been nothing short of remarkable.

However, her 2022 season was cut short as she suffered a tear in her ACL while playing against Naomi Osaka at the Pan Pacific Open in September. She is expected to return to action in July 2023.

