"We all have different monsters" - Andrey Rublev makes brutally honest admission about his anger issues on court

Andrey Rublev is well-known in the tennis world for his anger issues. He broke down how his 'inner monsters' would direct his anger at himself. Moreover, he has never shied away from opening up about his mental health publicly.

Ad

Rublev is one of the most beloved players on the tour. His calm demeanor makes him not only a fan favorite but also the favorite of his contemporaries. However, the 27-year-old has often exhibited his on-court tennis frustrations in ways that have raised concerns from the tennis fraternity.

When things didn't go his way, the Russian often smashed the racket on his knees or wrists, which led to bleeding.

During a recent interview with Eurosport, the World No. 10 was asked if he was familiar with the tale of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, the story about the good and the bad inside a person. However, Rublev hilariously admitted:

Ad

Trending

"Oh no, I'm really bad at this kind of thing. Even though I look educated, I'm not cultured at all... (laughs)."

When the host explained the idea around the story, Rublev broke down his thoughts on the 'monster' inside a person and touched upon his on-court anger.

"I see the idea. I think we all have different personalities, different monsters inside us actually. In my case, my monster is only directed at me. I can be calm, nice, funny but if I go crazy, it's only at myself. Others have nothing to do with it. I think it shows during my matches: it's not the opponent who is at fault, it's me."

Ad

One of Rublev's most notable outbursts came at the French Open last year, during his third-round defeat to Matteo Arnaldi. The Russian was 'completely disappointed' with his behavior at the Paris Major.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Tennis and life have nothing to do with it" - Andrey Rublev on wanting to change his perception of tennis

Andrey Rublev - Source: Getty

When further asked about what pushed him over the edge, Andrey Rublev felt his approach to tennis was the primary reason for his outburst.

Ad

"Actually, I think it would happen to a lot of people in that situation, where you are pushed to the limit, adrenaline and stress. In the way I was raised, tennis gives meaning to my life. That's why, sometimes, a small detail can take on such proportions. It's as if my life depended on it."

Ad

Continuing his thoughts, Rublev said that he would not want to think of tennis as a life-and-death situation and enjoy the sport.

"That's exactly what I have to change. Tennis and life have nothing to do with it. It's just a sport that I have to enjoy, my life doesn't depend on that. I had a life before, I will have a life after tennis," he added.

Andrey Rublev is in Doha for the 2025 Qatar Open, where he is the fifth seed and will kick off his campaign against Alexander Bublik.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback