"We are focused on welcoming Novak Djokovic back" - Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley 

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley revealed that he is looking forward to welcoming Novak Djokovic to the country next week.

Djokovic, who has won the Asia-Pacific Grand Slam nine times, was not allowed to play in the event in 2022 due to his vaccination status and was deported just days before the start of the tournament in January.

While speaking to the Times Of India, Tiley revealed that the Serb has a huge fan base in Australia and will be the favorite for the event as he was playing his best tennis.

"We are focused on welcoming Novak back. He arrives next week. He's playing an event in Adelaide and then plays the Australian Open. I talked to him a lot during the year, he's a great champion. He's playing the best tennis and is going to be the favorite coming in. He's popular in Australia, and he has a big fan base," said Tiley.

The Aussie pointed out that it had been a difficult couple of years for the tournament and also reflected on the deportation saga of the former World No. 1.

"The last two years have been very difficult for everyone across the world, not just the Australian Open. If you take a step back and look, those circumstances were beyond our control. That situation, would we have preferred for it not to happen? Absolutely. We would've preferred for it not to happen. Did we do everything we could've possibly done at the time? Yes, we did," he added.

“Because he was not allowed to play here last time, that will be added motivation" - Todd Woodbridge on Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic of the Falcons reacts against Alexander Zverev of the Hawks

In a recent interview, Australian tennis legend Todd Woodbridge revealed that Djokovic would be extra motivated for the 2023 Australian Open as he was denied the chance to compete in 2022 and would also want to chase down Nadal's Grand Slam record.

“Because he was not allowed to play here last time, that will be added motivation. Also, Rafa (Nadal) won when Novak was not allowed to play. That too will be on his mind when he tries to reach the record of the most number of grand slams won," Woodbridge said.

“He has the quality to be the No.1 even now and perhaps he would have been had he played the full season. That was his choice not to, but he has not lost the form or quality. He should be comfortable here,” he added.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes