"We got the memo" - Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs shows off her and Megan Rapinoe's similar attire at soccer star's retirement party

Serena Williams' former coach, Rennae Stubbs recently showed off her attire, which bore a striking resemblance to that of Megan Rapinoe, during the retirement celebration of the soccer star.

Rapinoe had previously announced her plan to retire after the conclusion of the 2023 National Women's Soccer League season. She expressed that the 2023 Women's World Cup will be her final appearance in this prestigious tournament. She also announced that she would be concluding her club career with OL Reign at the end of the season.

Megan Rapinoe's remarkable career boasts two World Cups and an Olympic gold medal.

On Friday, October 6, the soccer star was celebrated by her club team, OL Reign, in the presence of a record-breaking crowd of 34,130 fans from the National Women's Soccer League. It was a remarkable sight as numerous supporters donned pink wigs as a tribute to her.

The 38-year-old has been an integral part of Reign since 2013, making her one of only five players across the entire league who have remained loyal to their respective teams since the inception of the NWSL.

Megan Rapinoe has played 114 regular-season matches for the Reign, during which she has impressively netted 49 goals. Her upcoming game will take place away from home, as she plays against the Chicago Red Stars.

After her game on Friday, Rapinoe's friends from both the sporting and entertainment worlds gathered to celebrate her retirement. Rennae Stubbs also attended the party.

Stubbs took to social media to share a picture of herself and Rapinoe, both sporting strikingly similar outfits - an elegant white halter neck tops complemented by matching necklaces.

"We got the memo @mrapinoe," Stubbs captioned her Instagram story.

Rennae Stubbs' Instagram story

"I’m really trying hard to promote this sport, could you help me out here?" - Rennae Stubbs upset with WTA website outage

Rennae Stubbs at the 2022 US Open

Rennae Stubbs recently voiced her dissatisfaction with the temporary unavailability of the WTA website due to maintenance.

On Tuesday, October 3, the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) website experienced a temporary unavailability due to "essential maintenance," as stated on the homepage.

The WTA website serves as the main platform for obtaining information and news related to women's tennis. It encompasses a wide array of features, including rankings, live scores, player profiles, tournament draws, and much more.

However, due to an unexpected website outage, fans and media were deprived of accessing these features and were consequently compelled to seek alternative sources or resort to social media in order to stay updated.

Former doubles World No. 1, Rennae Stubbs, expressed her frustration regarding the situation on X (formerly Twitter). She lamented the lack of support from the WTA in her efforts to promote the sport. She also shared a screenshot of the WTA homepage displaying a maintenance message

"@WTA I’m really trying hard to promote this sport! Could you help me out here!?" Stubbs posted.