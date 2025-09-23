  • home icon
  Tennis
  Laver Cup 2025
  "We got scammed" - Taylor Fritz reveals shocking aftermath of chaotic Laver Cup win celebration at nightclub

"We got scammed" - Taylor Fritz reveals shocking aftermath of chaotic Laver Cup win celebration at nightclub

By Aatreyi Sarkar
Published Sep 23, 2025 17:15 GMT
Laver Cup 2025 - Day 3 - Source: Getty
Taylor Fritz at the 2025 Laver Cup - Image Source: Getty

After leading Team World to win their third Laver Cup title since 2022, Taylor Fritz revealed shocking details of the celebrations that followed. Captained by Andre Agassi, Team World defeated Team Europe by winning seven out of the twelve matches played across singles and doubles to secure the title.

Fritz's phenomenal performance led him to triumph over both Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev in his singles matches at the exhibition. Alex de Minaur also contributed greatly to the team's success by winning all his singles and doubles matches.

However, the Fritz-led team ran into an unusual issue at the nightclub where they went to celebrate their win. The ATP stars went out in San Francisco and were spotted celebrating their win at The Valencia Room. The official account of the club shared a clip of the celebrations on their social media handles, where they were greeted as 'Laver Cup Champs' in the LED signage.

Fritz took to the TikTok post of the club and made an honest comment, letting people know that they were scammed at the club.

"Was a really fun night until the end of the night when we got scammed," he wrote.

Screenshot via TikTok dated September 23, 2025.
Screenshot via TikTok dated September 23, 2025.

Taylor Fritz was seen rewearing his t-shirt that had pictures of his girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, on it.

Taylor Fritz reveals the reason behind his Morgan Riddle t-shirt

Taylor Fritz is often seen proudly donning a vintage-looking t-shirt that has images of his content creator and fashion influencer girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, along with her name on it. The couple have been together since meeting on the dating app Raya in 2020 and have loyal support towards each other's professions.

In a Twitch stream in February this year, the current world No. 5 revealed the reason behind why he wears it.

"I feel like when people do that, it's kinda scuff cos it looks like it's really obvious. Their girlfriend made them wear that. But this one, it looks vintage, and Morgan is kind of well-known, so I can just be a random guy wearing it," Fritz continued. "So they'll be like 'Is that your girl', I'm like 'No'. I mean, sometimes I will say it's my girl and sometimes it'll be like 'Dude, it's Morgan Riddle, I'm a huge fan. Like, you know who this is.'"

They are often spotted publicly and also hype each other up on social media. Riddle also travels along with Fritz most of the time due to their overlapping careers.

Aatreyi Sarkar

