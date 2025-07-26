"We hated each other" - Nick Kyrgios reveals how Novak Djokovic & him 'strangely' became close friends despite past feud

Nick Kyrgios has shared his thoughts on his friendship with one of the greatest players of all time, Novak Djokovic. The Australian further reflected on his close bond with the Serb and his family.Kyrgios appeared in an interview with Patrick Mouratoglou via the UTS Tour, and shared his thoughts on his close bond with Djokovic and his family. Mouratoglou is a French tennis coach, sports commentator, and is best known as the former coach of Serena Williams.In a post shared on Instagram by Mouratoglou, Kyrgios said:&quot;Well, we hated each other. We didn't hate each other. We just didn't like each other. And then obviously, the Covid stuff happened. And then after the Wimbledon final. But I mean, it was strange for me, too. I never thought that, especially me, like I'm so normal.&quot;He continued:&quot;I never thought that I'd be friends with the greatest of all time. He'll message me like, 'Hey how are you going?' I'm like, 'You have nothing else to do?' It's crazy for me. It's not even a tennis thing. When we practice, his kids come out. I hit with his kids. That's important, it's hard to find tennis players who actually care about the other stuff.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNick Kyrgios was last in action at the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open, where he partnered with French player Gael Monfils. The duo faced defeat against Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Hugo Nys, with a score of 2-6, 2-6.Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, has 100 ATP titles to his name and concluded his 2025 Wimbledon journey with a semifinal loss to the eventual tournament champion Jannik Sinner. The Serb is currently dealing with an injury and will hope to recover in time for the US Open.Nick Kyrgios opens up on his role as a sports commentatorNick Kyrgios at the 2nd Annual Desert Smash Pickleball Challenge with WTA Foundation's Global Women's Health Fund in support of UNICEF - Source: GettyAt the 2023 ATP Finals, Nick Kyrgios made his debut in the world of broadcasting. He was also a commentator for ESPN at the 2024 Australian Open and has been a presence in the film and television industry. Regarding his new role, he shared his views in an interview with The Guardian.&quot;I know I’m a great commentator. All I’ve done for 20 years is play, study and breathe this sport. I also think tennis needs commentators who say things that not everyone says.&quot;In 2024, Nick Kyrgios served as a commentator and analyst for the BBC at Wimbledon. At the US Open, he worked as a co-commentator and reporter for ESPN.