"What chance do I have against Jannik Sinner?" - Nick Kyrgios gets emotional counting down the final days of his tennis career

Notable Australian player, Nick Kyrgios, has recently shared his thoughts on his professional career. The winner of seven ATP Tour singles titles further reflected on his struggle with the physical and mental demands of tennis and said that he is approaching the conclusion of his career.Kyrgios started his 2025 season with the Brisbane International tournament. He received a wildcard and played in the doubles category with Novak Djokovic. He played his singles match against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, which he lost in three sets. He got back into action after undergoing full wrist reconstruction surgery in September 2023, and in November 2024, he announced his comeback to the tour.During his recent interview with Patrick Mouratoglou, the French tennis coach, businessman and sports commentator, the Canberra, Australia native shared his views on his career. He further reflected on his struggle with meeting the overall demands of tennis. He shared as per Mouratoglou's official Instagram post: &quot;I don't think there's much tennis left. Yeah! my body can't take too much of it. I'll just play UTS for the rest of my life... Play this year, then I'm gonna see what I do next year. But I can't play for much longer, I think. My body's like, it's hard, it's like the training and it's easy to play the match but the everyday training, the travel, that's I think the toughest.&quot;He continued,&quot;Right now, I can't train for two months, when you start training and you get injured, that's when it's like it's not fun as much anymore. There so many rallies now. Like even the big guys have to rally. And what chance do I have rallying against Sinner (Jannik)? Zero. Or maybe like 10%... The courts are slow now.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open, Nick Kyrgios teamed up with Gael Monfils for the doubles match and suffered a defeat in the round of 16.Nick Kyrgios achieved an impressive feat at the 2025 Miami Open after undergoing full wrist reconstruction surgeryNick Kyrgios at the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 2 - Source: GettyThe former World No. 13, Nick Kyrgios, made a notable comeback at the 2025 Miami Open. In the first round, he defeated Mackenzie MacDonald, and this win marked a crucial point in his career, as it came after more than two years.His last two seasons were marred by injuries and a major surgery, which he underwent in 2024. He commenced his 2025 Australian Open journey with a protected ranking of 21 and was defeated by British player Jacob Fearnley in the first round.Nick Kyrgios subsequently missed the French Open and Wimbledon tournaments due to injury.