Roger Federer shared a unique aspect of his preparation for the 2003 Tennis Masters Cup, revealing that his practice had been exceptionally brief. He mentioned:

"I left Wednesday. So I had a few - four days, that's all."

This revelation came in stark contrast to his performance at the Paris Masters earlier that year, where Federer experienced an early defeat. Speaking about his form at the time, Federer admitted:

"Few days off, good preparation and, you know, I'm back, I guess. I don't know, it's tough to answer."

At the 2003 Tennis Masters Cup in Houston, Roger Federer's performance stood in stark contrast to his earlier challenges in the season. After an early departure from the Paris Masters, Federer rebounded strongly in Houston. His exceptional play prompted praise from none other than Andre Agassi. In response to Agassi's compliments, particularly about the quality of the first set, Federer said:

"I think I agree with him. It's really been a great match from beginning to start."

Roger Federer, in a moment of personal reflection about his win at the 2003 Tennis Masters Cup, shared a unique aspect of his preparation. After a tough season and an earlier-than-expected exit from the Paris Masters, Federer’s lead-up to the Masters Cup was notably low-key. He practiced just once before the tournament, a casual 45-minute session with his then-girlfriend, now wife, Mirka. Reflecting on this unusual preparation, Federer remarked with a smile:

"Yeah. One time. With my girlfriend, 45 minutes. We hit some balls together, just so you don't lose the touch. I guess she gave it to me. I'm happy about that."

The ATP Finals, the season-ending championship featuring the top eight male tennis players in the world, has witnessed many legendary figures grace its courts. Among the numerous talents that have competed in this championship, Roger Federer's achievements stand out for their sheer consistency and success over the years.

Federer first participated in this event in 2002 and impressively made 14 straight appearances up to 2015. His record at the ATP Finals is remarkable. Federer has won the tournament six times, sharing this record with Novak Djokovic for the most wins in the event's history. His victories came in the years 2003, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, and 2011.

In terms of match wins Federer has accumulated 59 victories at the ATP Finals. Additionally, Federer has reached the final of the ATP Finals 10 times, the most by any player in the history of the event.

