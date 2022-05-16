We know how important playing in Roland Garros is to him, it has probably shaped his legacy: Amelie Mauresmo on Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal had a lackluster claycourt season leading up to the French Open. He lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals of Madrid and to Denis Shapovalov in the last 16 of Rome as he hopes to return to full fitness in time for the French Open.

Similar sentiments have also been expressed by French Open tournament director Amelie Mauresmo, who stated in an interview with Eurosport that the organizers were following the Spaniard's progress. She added that they knew how important Roland Garros was in shaping his "legend" in tennis.

"I followed what Rafa experienced in Rome. And he knows himself better than anyone. It's an injury that he's been living with for years. So, of course, there's a concern for him first because we know how important coming to Roland-Garros is to him and it's probably shaped all of that, all of his legend, in a way," Mauresmo said.

"So we're following it. I would say carefully, but there's nothing we can do. We're just obviously all crossing our fingers to get the best players in the draw," she added.

The 42-year-old two-time Grand Slam champion said that the 13-time champion would be missed if he didn't eventually make it.

"Then, what would it mean if he were to eventually not play in the tournament? Obviously, he would be a miss."

"See you in Wednesday in Paris at Roland-Garros" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal with the Frenc Open trophy in 2020

Meanwhile, Nadal shared a post on social media confirming his participation on the red dirt of Paris.

The Spaniard shared a photograph of himself practicing at the Rafa Nadal Academy with a caption that read:

"Today in Manacor, at the Rafa Nadal Academy. See you on Wednesday, Paris@rolandgarros"

There have been some reports suggesting that the Mallorcan will travel along with his doctor to Roland-Garros. The 35-year-old won a record five consecutive French Open titles between 2010 and 2014.

Nadal has also won four back-to-back titles at Roland-Garros twice - the first between 2005 and 2008 and the second, more recently, between 2017 and 2020.

The Spaniard failed to defend his title last year after losing in the semifinals to World No. 1 Novak Djokovic. Rafael Nadal enters the French Open with no title or even a final on clay to his name, and it'll be interesting to see how the Spaniard fares in Paris.

