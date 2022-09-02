"We all know he's been doing this for the past 10-15 years; it's not his call, it's the umpire's" - John McEnroe clarifies comment on Rafael Nadal receiving special treatment for shot-clock rule

After his first-round win against Rinky Hijikata on Tuesday, second seed Rafael Nadal was asked an intriguing question in his post-match press conference. A journalist asked the Spaniard to give his thoughts on John McEnroe stating during the broadcast that he frequently exceeds the 25-second shot-clock in between points, but gets away with it due to his stature on the tour.

Nadal rubbished the claim, calling it a joke before refuting that he received preferential treatment from officials and adding that he would have a chat with McEnroe later.

"I went through a lot of warnings under my tennis career. Never for breaking a racquet, never for doing a mess on court. But, yes, for the time clock. I have a problem that I am sweating a lot," Nadal said.

"I think it’s a joke. I don’t think I have different treatment from the umpires at all. I don’t think I am receiving different treatment at all. I don’t understand why John can say that on the TV. I’m going to have a chat to him later," Rafael Nadal said.

In response to Nadal's statement, John McEnroe clarified his position in an interaction with Eurosport and said that Nadal was entitled to do "whatever the hell he wants."

"We haven't had that talk, but let me just add that I, he didn't let me finish, whoever that dumb journalist was. Rafael Nadal's entitled to do whatever the hell he wants, that's part of why you get as good as you are, you deal with that and it's not upto him," McEnroe said.

The seven-time Major champion said that the enforcement of the rules was "not his call" and that it was up to the umpire to penalize the Spaniard, before adding that the shot-clock itself was "BS".

"We all know he's been doing this for the past 10-15 years, there's nothing new to that, it's not his call, it's the umpire's. And by the way, I think the whole thing is BS (referring to the shot-clock), no one pays attention to that. It should be automatic if you're actually gonna do it. When do they turn it on? Is it the end of the point, is it when they get to the towel, is it when the crowd comes down?" McEnroe added.

"Now Nadal thinks that his legacy has been stained because he takes too much time," McEnroe concluded.

Rafael Nadal to face Fabio Fognini in 2R of US Open

Fabio Fognini and Rafael Nadal at the 2021 Australian Open: Day 8

After a tough four-set battle against Hijikata in the first round of the US Open, Rafael Nadal is all set to take on Fabio Fognini in the second round. This will be the pair's 18th meeting on the ATP tour and their second at the US Open.

In their first meeting at the New York Major in 2015, the Italian came back from two sets to love down in the third round to mount a comeback win (and his first ever on hardcourts) against Nadal. Nadal will enter the clash as the favorite to win and if he wins, he will face either 32nd seed Miomir Kecmanovic or veteran Richard Gasquet in the third round.

