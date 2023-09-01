"We both like to know everything's going good" - Gael Monfils on wife Elina Svitolina checking on him during her match

When Gael Monfils was asked about his wife Elina Svitolina inquiring about his match during her own contest, he said that they both have a nose for news when playing.

On the sunny afternoon of Thursday, August 31, Gael Monfils found himself on the losing end against the formidable Andrey Rublev, who is seeded eighth.

Monfils succumbed to a 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 defeat in the second round of the 2023 US Open, held at the Grandstand Stadium. The Frenchman, who never misses a chance to treat fans with his serve whenever he steps onto the court, was unable to do so this time against Andrey Rublev.

In the post-match press conference, a reporter volleyed a question at Gael Monfils, asking if he had caught sight of the video featuring his better half inquiring about his match.

The Frenchman jokingly replied that he hadn’t seen it but made sure to ask the umpire and keep it discreet. He also stated that they both like to keep a check on each other.

“I haven’t seen it. For me, I asked. It was 5-3 for her in the 3rd set.. I said to the umpire ‘be discreet’.We both like to know everything’s going good,” he said.

Yesterday, her match against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at the Louis Armstrong Stadium ran into three sets after she dropped the first. This prevented her from watching the start of her husband's match.

Elina Svitolina approached the umpire during one of her changeovers in the midst of the match to inquire whether Gael Monfils' was playing at the Grandstand.

“Can you tell me if my husband started his match on Grandstand?” she asked.

Gael Monfils feels great to see his wife doing well

After clinching a hard-fought victory over Cameron Norrie at the Cincinnati Open, Gael Monfils talked about his better half, Elina Svitolina. Despite recently becoming parents to their adorable daughter Skai, Svitolina has been on fire with her remarkable performances.

“We had each other. It’s great to see her doing so good,” Gael Monfils said in conversation with Prakash Amritraj of the Tennis Channel. “So, I think both of us, we try to pull the best out of us.”

The French veteran added that witnessing the former World No. 3 reap the fruits of her hard work and find joy on the court brought him joy as well.

“It’s just like, for me, another joy to see my wife compete and be happy on the court – that’s the first for a husband — to see your wife happy. She’s happy outside of the court, but enjoying herself on the court, putting the work, the discipline, and then have the results, is amazing,” he remarked.