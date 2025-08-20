"We don't like people, we don't talk to them" - Jack Draper & Jessica Pegula find strange common ground at US Open mixed doubles

Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula recently opened up about finding a common thing between them amid the ongoing US Open. The two are currently competing at the mixed doubles tournament of the event, which commenced on August 18, 2025.

Pegula and Draper have delivered impressive performances so far in the US Open mixed doubles tournament, and they have now reached the semifinal round. In the first round, the duo squared off against Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz, where they bested their opponents with a 4-2, 4-2 win.

Following this clash, Pegula and Draper locked horns with Daniil Medvedev and Mirra Andreeva in the quarterfinal, and they advanced to the semifinal round after claiming a 4-1, 4-1 win. Amid these ongoing matches, the Brit and the American sat for a press conference, where they opened up about finding a strange common ground after teaming up for the US Open mixed doubles.

When asked about how much they spoke to each other before this weekend, Draper replied that they spoke very little to each other and are pretty much the same when it comes to talking to people.

"We're both the same a little bit. I've seen you around before. She is always locked in, got her headphones in. I'm the same. I don't think we like people. We don't talk to them (smiling). When we're around the tour, yeah, I just see her locked in on her headphones," said Jack Draper.

Replying to this, Pegula said:

"That's one thing you said. I was like, How do you.. He's like, I've seen you just always with your headphones on. I'm like, Yeah, because, I don't want to talk to anybody (laughter)."

Jack Draper made his feelings known about how he created his own success after achieving a career-high top 5 ranking

Jack Draper recently sat for an interview with The Tennis Magazine, where he opened up about how he made himself successful on the ATP Tour. Revealing his mantra of 'I have the power to achieve anything I put my mind to,' he said that it has been one of the best things that has helped him achieve success.

Opening up about how he is a believer in creating your own reality, he said:

"I’m a big believer that you can create your own reality, have good people around you, have good energy, accept the struggle and hard work. It’s going to be hard most days. That’s the biggest message I send to myself: I have the power to achieve anything I put my mind to. I don’t do a lot of mindfulness, but I do a lot of telling myself that I’m on the right path and doing the right thing."

