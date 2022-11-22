"We would all like to see the Spain game, but the Davis Cup is not lived every day, and I am sure that the stadium will be full" - Roberto Bautista Agut

Ahead of Spain's Davis Cup quarterfinal tie against Croatia in Malaga on Wednesday, Roberto Bautista Agut has said that he expects a packed house despite La Roja opening their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign against Costa Rica on the same day.

The six-time winners have been the team to beat since the turn of the century, winning five titles, most recently in 2019. Spain boast a strong team despite the absence of the world's top two players - Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal.

Ahead of the team's last-eight clash against Croatia, Bautista Agut stressed the unique atmosphere of the Davis Cup and is counting on home fans for their support. The World No. 21 also (as quoted by Marca) added that the team would like to see Spain's World Cup opener.

"A Davis Cup and more in Spain is not experienced every day," said Bautista Agut. "We would all like to see Spain's game in Qatar. I am sure that the people will come to cheer and the stadium will be full. We, in such a complicated tie, We need the support of the public."

Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Pedro Martinez and Marcel Granollers are the other players in Sergi Bruguera's Spain team.

Roberto Bautista Agut's 2022 season highlights

Roberto Bautista Agut has had a solid season.

Roberto Bautista Agut has had a solid 2022 campaign, winning 39 of his 58 matches.

The 34-year-old opened his campaign with four wins before losing to Felix-Auger Aliassime in the ATP Cup Finals in Sydney. Following an early exit at the Australian Open, Bautista Agut made the quarterfinals in Montpellier before winning his first title of the season in Doha (beating Nikoloz Basilashvili).

After early exits in Indian Wells, Miami and Madrid, the Spaniard made the quarterfinals in Halle before losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Mallorca final the following week. Three more early exits, including at Wimbledon, followed before Bautista Agut picked up his second title of the year in Kitzbuhel.

The World No. 21 made a first-round exit at the US Open after making the Round of 16 in Montreal and Cincinnati. Bautista Agut then embarked on a five-match winning streak — including three at the Davis Cup — before enduring a few early exits. He bounced back with a run to the last four in Basel, losing to Holger Rune.

Roberto Bautista Agut will look to continue his winning run in the Davis Cup as Spain eye their seventh title.

