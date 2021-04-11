We are lucky to have Rafael Nadal with us, but at the same time it is a problem: Pablo Carreno Busta

Pablo Carreno Busta recently spoke about the influence of countryman Rafael Nadal on the other players from Spain.

According to Carreno Busta, there is no denying the lasting impression that Nadal has left on Spanish tennis. However, the World No. 15 also claimed that Nadal's presence on the tour can sometimes overshadow what the rest of his compatriots do.

"We are lucky and at the same time a problem to have Rafael Nadal with us," Pablo Carreno Busta said during the press conference after his semifinal win over Albert Ramos-Vinolas at Marbella,. "It gives us all a lot of joy but it's true that it surpasses a little anything that the rest of the Spanish players can do."

Carreno Busta : "Nous avons de la chance et un problème en même temps d'avoir Rafael Nadal" We Love Tennis - https://t.co/2Sx6mA3lsc pic.twitter.com/GMqBeVSXQr — We Love Tennis (@Welovetennis) April 11, 2021

Tennis has traditionally not been among the most popular sports in Spain, for a variety of reasons. But Rafael Nadal's rise to stardom ensured that tennis came to be regarded as one of the top sports in the country; the 34-year-old's exploits have motivated several players to follow in his footsteps and make a mark on the tour.

Having said that, many would agree with Pablo Carreno Busta's assessment that the current Spanish players - especially those who are close to Rafael Nadal in age - sometimes get relegated to the background.

Nadal has received massive plaudits from all over the world throughout his career. But other top Spanish players - like David Ferrer, Fernando Verdasco and Feliciano Lopez - are often considered to be an afterthought, and that too by largely the same set of fans.

Spanish players have been trying very hard to make a name for themselves, and on Saturday they even achieved a new milestone. Four players from the country reached the last four stage of a tour event for the first time in 17 years, as Carreno Busta, Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Carlos Alcaraz and Jaume Munar all qualified for the semifinals at Marbella.

#AndaluciaOpen SF Media Notes: https://t.co/rLHTmep8g2

* 4 Spaniards in SFs (1st time on @ATPTour in 17 years)

* @PabloCarreno91 is 1-10 in last 11 SFs

* @AlbertRamos88 has gone 3 sets in 11 of last 12 matches

* @AlcarazCarlos03, @JaMunar_38 seek 1st final, share birthday (5 May) — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) April 9, 2021

Carreno Busta talked about this bit of trivia too during his interview. He claimed that four Spaniards reaching the semis - and that too in a tournament where Rafael Nadal and Roberto Bautista Agut were not playing - was an achievement that the country's fans should be proud of.

"In this tournament, neither he nor Roberto were there and it should be a great source of pride to have four Spaniards in the semifinals when I feel that this 'achievement' is being minimized," Carreno Busta said.