"We all make mistakes" - Andy Roddick jokes about his and wife Brooklyn Decker's Halloween costumes

Tennis icon Andy Roddick made fun of an old Halloween costume worn by him and his wife Brooklyn Decker.

The tennis pro and his wife, a swimsuit model, went out on Halloween night in 2012 dressed as John and Lorena Bobbitt, the infamous American couple. The Bobbitts were allegedly drunk following a night of partying together when Lorena took a kitchen knife and proceeded to cut John's penis after claiming that he had sexually assaulted her. She then threw it out of the car as she drove away from the apartment. It was later surgically connected and John was acquitted of accusations related to spousal rape.

In an interview with the Tennis Channel, Andy Roddick was questioned regarding this particular Halloween outfit of his. The 2003 US Open champion humorously replied that he didn't expect this one to be up on the Tennis Channel, adding that mistakes are made by everyone, including himself.

"Well, I didn't expect this one to be up on the Tennis Channel. But listen to me, we all make mistakes, it was mine and here we go," Roddick said.

Roddick and Decker wore gothic attire for Halloween this year. Earlier this week, Decker posted photos from their Halloween party on social media. Hank and Stevie, their children, went "trick-or-treating," while Roddick himself dressed in a stylishly scary outfit in keeping with the season's spooky motif.

"You become better, it’s just such a phenomenal experience" - Andy Roddick on being a father

Andy Roddick pictured at the BNP Paribas Showdown.

Andy Roddick, father to six-year-old son Derek and four-year-old daughter Stevie, spoke with the New York Post about what it's like to be a parent.

"You become better. It kinda tests your weaknesses, you know, patience, but it’s just such a phenomenal experience," Andy Roddick said. "It’s hard to describe. But I think it keeps you honest daily."

Roddick also claimed that his daughter is the one who most resembles him, particularly in terms of his "fiery" attitude.

"I’d say our daughter is a little bit more fiery, but Brook’s pretty fiery too. I’d say it’s a decent mix," Roddick said, adding, "I think other people around us would say my daughter is more like me."

The former US Open champion also discussed how his wife Decker has improved him as a person, saying that she still inspires him with her toughness and independence.

"She makes me better. She is tough, she’s independent, she’s self-motivated. All those things were very important to me when we met, and even now," Roddick said, adding, "I don’t know that I’d want someone to sit around with and say like, 'What are we gonna do today?' I think we’re both pretty hyper-motivated all the time, and I think that creates kind of a base element of respect for each other."

