"Halloween’s biggest fans" - Andy Roddick and his wife Brooklyn Decker show their Halloween spirit 

Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker reveled in the Halloween spirit, grandly celebrating the tradition with friends and family. The star couple sported gothic costumes for Halloween this year.

Decker took to social media to post pictures of their Halloween party this past weekend. Roddick himself wore a stylish/scary look in tune with the theme of the spooky season, while Roddick and Decker's kids, Hank and Stevie, went 'trick-or-treating.'

Decker shared a range of pictures from the party, with a little story behind each.

"Halloween’s biggest fans," Brooky Decker captioned the post on Instagram.

While Andy Roddick himself was over the Halloween spirit after the weekend celebrations, Decker was still in the mood and posted a hilarious photo of their "casual Monday."

Roddick recently went rock climbing at what appeared to be Zion National Park, a famous spot in the United States. Reacting to Roddick's post on the same, former WTA star Kim Clijsters joked that it had to be Decker's idea and not Roddick's.

andyroddick @andyroddick So we had a day …… So we had a day …… https://t.co/9yRHVqdZ6A

Roddick's good friend Serena Williams also reacted to the same and expressed her surprise upon seeing Roddick go on a rock climbing expedition. Roddick then extended an invite to Williams to join him the next time he goes rock climbing.

"Always been a loyal friend" - Andy Roddick on his 'tennis hero' Jimmy Connors

Andy Roddick and Jimmy Connors at the 2007 Australian Open - Day 10.

Andy Roddick and Jimmy Connors are set to share the stage for an upcoming event organized by his foundation, where Roddick will play the role of a moderator and host Connors for a chat. Roddick recently promoted the event on Twitter and expressed his excitement at getting a chance to chat with his former coach Connors, who he called one of his idols.

Reacting to the same, a Twitter user opined that Connors was a "rather insufferable personality" based on what they had heard and read in Andre Agassi's autobiography, before further opining that Roddick and Connors are a "really off pairing." Roddick responded to the same, stating that Connors is often misunderstood and called the American tennis great a loyal friend.

"People can change I guess. Andre certainly has over time as well. I was fortunate to see the best of all of them (my tennis heroes) I think Jimmy is often misunderstood. Didn’t know him when he was playing but he’s always been a loyal friend to me," Andy Roddick wrote on Twitter.

