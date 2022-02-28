We should make sure that we’re not knee-jerking our reactions when Emma Raducanu loses a match, there’s so much tennis ahead of her: Barry Cowan

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, former British tennis player Barry Cowan highlighted that one must not start "knee-jerking their reactions" after Emma Raducanu loses a tennis match. Stating that the Brit has so "much tennis ahead of her," Cowan hinted that Raducanu's current form is not a sign of worry at all.

“We all have to make sure that we’re not knee-jerking our reactions just because Emma loses a match, there’s so much tennis ahead of her," said Cowan.

World No. 12 Raducanu achieved glory at the US Open 2021 after becoming the first qualifier to ever win a Grand Slam in the history of the sport. However, since then, the 19-year-old has failed to leave a mark on the WTA tour, maintaining a poor win-loss record of 4-5.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo 18-year old Emma Raducanu wins the 2021 US Open. She is the first women's or men's qualifier to win a major title in the Open Era (since 1968).



Raducanu is the youngest women's major champion since 17-year-old Maria Sharapova won Wimbledon in 2004. 18-year old Emma Raducanu wins the 2021 US Open. She is the first women's or men's qualifier to win a major title in the Open Era (since 1968).Raducanu is the youngest women's major champion since 17-year-old Maria Sharapova won Wimbledon in 2004. https://t.co/Zl9yWG2Y0x

Cowan remarked that Raducanu's poor form was not too alarming. However, he offered some advice not just to the Brit but to every tennis player. He emphasized that one must never "take their eyes off the ball" as otherwise, "things could go wrong very quickly."

Tennis365 @tennis365com Former British player Barry Cowan doesn't think Emma Raducanu's current form should be a cause for concern. tennis365.com/wta-tour/emma-… Former British player Barry Cowan doesn't think Emma Raducanu's current form should be a cause for concern.tennis365.com/wta-tour/emma-… https://t.co/J7iFYnBEvg

“But I will always say, and I’m not just putting Emma Raducanu in that but across the sport, if you take your eye off the ball whoever you are then things can go wrong very quickly," added the former British player.

In the same interview, Cowan also advised Raducanu to be "consistent" with her performances on tour and have a consistent coaching team around herself. Interestingly, the Brit has had three different coaches since 2021 US Open, something that was earlier questioned by John McEnroe as well.

Indy Sport @IndySport John McEnroe questions Emma Raducanu again over decision to change coach independent.co.uk/sport/tennis/e… John McEnroe questions Emma Raducanu again over decision to change coach independent.co.uk/sport/tennis/e…

Looking pretty sure about Raducanu's comeback, Cowan further predicted that if Raducanu manages to combine this consistency with the "talent and mentality" that she already possesses, she is "going to win titles" in the future.

“That’s why I say you’ve got to be consistent in what you’re doing and have a consistent team around you and then when you have that and then you combine that with the talent and the mentality that she has you’re going to win tennis matches, and if you’re going to win tennis matches, you’re going to win titles," concluded the 47-year-old.

Emma Raducanu to skip Monterrey Open due to a left leg injury

Emma Raducanu at Indian Wells 2021

Raducanu last featured at the Mexican Open 2022 where she, unfortunately, suffered a left leg injury in the first round of the tournament on Wednesday. The injury forced her to withdraw from the competition without even completing the match.

PA Sport @pasport



✍️



independent.co.uk/sport/tennis/e… The British number one suffered a minor injury to her left leg during a gruelling first-round match against Daria Saville in Guadalajara earlier this week✍️ @EleanorcrooksPA The British number one suffered a minor injury to her left leg during a gruelling first-round match against Daria Saville in Guadalajara earlier this week✍️ @EleanorcrooksPAindependent.co.uk/sport/tennis/e…

It appears that the Brit hasn't recovered completely yet and, as a result, has withdrawn from the Monterrey Open 2022, which begins next Monday.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Emma Raducanu has pulled out of the WTA tournament in Monterrey next week after injury forced her to retire in the final set of a match in Guadalajara on Wednesday. Emma Raducanu has pulled out of the WTA tournament in Monterrey next week after injury forced her to retire in the final set of a match in Guadalajara on Wednesday.

After the Monterrey Open 2022, Emma Raducanu is scheduled to play in Indian Wells from March 8, 2021, a tournament where she faced a first-round exit last year.

Also Read: "I think she is going to be a consistent top 5 player, a consistent Grand Slam semi-finalist, maybe win a few more"- Richard Krajicek on Emma Raducanu

Edited by Keshav Gopalan