Iga Swiatek's incredible comeback in her second-round match at the 2024 Australian Open has left fans in awe.

Swiatek defeated Danielle Collins 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in three hours and 14 minutes to move into the next round. The match was an absolute spectacle, with the World No. 1 facing a daunting double-break deficit in the third set before trailing 4-1 in the final set.

She then strung together five consecutive games to seal a stunning comeback victory.

Tennis fans were delighted to witness Iga Swiatek win the match. They took to social media platforms to express their admiration.

One fan remarked that people saw a version of the Pole that they had had never seen before. The fan further expressed their belief that even Swiatek herself may have been unaware of the remarkable prowess she possessed.

"I think we all met a Swiatek we had never seen before tonight … I don’t know if she even knew that version of herself existed. What a champion!" a fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Tennis journalist, Jose Morgado, highlighted the World No. 1's "incredible comeback." He also pointed out the astonishing "collapse" from Danielle Collins during the match.

"Incredible comeback from Swiatek. Unreal [collapse] from Collins. Fabulous match point to finish. What a match!" he posted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Iga Swiatek on her 2R performance at Australian Open 2024: "I'm really proud of myself because it wasn't easy"

Iga Swiatek at the 2024 Australian Open

Following her win against Danielle Collins, Iga Swiatek gave her thoughts on the match in her post-match on-court interview.

She admitted that she was so convinced of her impending loss that she had mentally started her journey back home. However, she was delighted in being able to turn the tables and secure the victory.

"Oh my God, I don't even know [how I turned the match around]. Honestly, like, I was at the airport already," she said with a laugh.

Swiatek explained that she wanted to fight until the very end and took pride in her ability to persevere and secure the victory.

"No, but I went to fight till the end. I knew that she played just perfectly but it would be hard for anybody to keep that level. So I wanted to be ready when more mistakes are going to come from the other side and I just wanted to push then and I did that at the end and I'm really proud of myself because it wasn't easy," she said.

"I felt like I had the momentum going and then she started playing suddenly two times faster and I had kind of no idea how to react to that for a couple of minutes, a couple of games. But I came back and I just thought that the only thing I can focus on is myself and I stopped caring how she's gonna play. I just focus on myself," Iga Swiatek added.

Swiatek will face Czech Republic's Linda Noskova in the third round of the Australian Open.