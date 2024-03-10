"We met in a moment that was really tough, but Stefanos Tsitsipas has always been there for me" - Paula Badosa on her relationship with Greek

Paula Badosa has once again expressed her deep affection for her boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas, emphasizing how he has been by her side since the beginning of their relationship.

The rumors of Tsitsipas and Badosa being in a relationship started circulating during the 2023 French Open when Badosa was seen in the stands during one of the Greek's matches.

Since confirming their relationship shortly after, the couple has consistently shared their love for each other on social media platforms. They even created a joint Instagram account named Tsitsidosa.

Paula Badosa recently appeared on the 'Tennis Channel Inside-In' podcast and expressed how being with Tsitsipas is effortless due to the immense support she receives from him. She also mentioned that Tsitsipas being a tennis player himself allows him to empathize with her situations more easily.

"For me, it's amazing, having him here today with me, supporting me and spending time with him," Badosa said (at 22:05). "But, it's not only that. Since we started our relationship, all the support I get from him and also having somebody that does the same thing as me, I think he empathizes with everything."

The Spaniard added that she always finds herself learning something new from her boyfriend, both on and off the court.

"We met in a moment, that for me, was really tough because of the injury. But, he has always been there for me and as I always say, maybe it sounds cliche, but he inspires me also," Paula Badosa said (at 22:39).

"So, I learn a lot from him since on and off court because I think he is a great example and sharing moments and sharing my personal life with him, it's something very very nice," she continued.

Paula Badosa withdrew from Indian Wells 2024 while Stefanos Tsitsipas has advanced to 4R

Paula Badosa (L) and Stefanos Tsitsipas

Paula Badosa withdrew from the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells a day after playing mixed doubles with her boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Eisenhower Cup on March 5.

Badosa later explained on her Instagram Stories that her lingering back injury forced her to pull out of the WTA 1000 tournament before her first-round match against Ashlyn Krueger. The Spaniard's withdrawal gave lucky loser Nadia Podoroska a place in the main draw.

Meanwhile, Tsitsipas is having a great time at the Tennis Paradise. He has reached the fourth round following wins over Lucas Pouille and World No. 18 Frances Tiafoe.