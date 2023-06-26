Alex de Minaur’s girlfriend Katie Boulter was all praise for the Aussie as he contested his biggest grasscourt final yet at the 2023 Queen’s Club Championships.

On Sunday, June 25, Alex de Minaur faced off against Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the ATP 500 Queen’s Club Championships. Despite the Aussie’s best efforts, he came up short against the unstoppable World No. 1.

Alcaraz defeated de Minaur in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, after one hour and 39 minutes of play.

Alex de Minaur’s campaign at the Queen’s Club in London consisted of impressive victories over Andy Murray, Diego Schwartzman, Adrian Mannarino, and Holger Rune.

“Close but couldn’t get it done today! I’ll be back hungry for more. Building slowly but surely. Well done to Carlos Alcaraz,” he wrote on his social media after the final.

The 24-year-old’s girlfriend, British No. 1 tennis player Katie Boulter, was present to cheer him on during his initial rounds. She was, however, unable to be by his side during the final as she readied herself for her participation at the Eastbourne International.

Boulter was impressed by Alex de Minaur’s final appearance in her home country and made her feelings known with a hilarious remark.

“You keep playing like that we might claim you as a Brit,” she said, with a winking emoji.

Katie Boulter on Instagram

The 26-year-old also praised the Aussie’s shot-making skills after he produced an incredible backspin drop shot winner against Carlos Alcaraz, which was hailed by many as one of the shots of the year.

“Behave,” she said, laughing.

Boulter on Instagram

Alex de Minaur is having a noteworthy season. The Queen’s Club Championships marked his second final this year. The athlete lifted his biggest career title yet at the ATP 500 in Acapulco earlier in the season.

De Minaur, who reached a career-high of World No. 15 in 2021, is now just one spot shy of achieving the feat yet again.

The World No. 16 was next expected to participate in the 2023 Eastbourne International, where he was a semifinalist last season. He has, however, withdrawn from the tournament since. He will now directly contest the Wimbledon Championships, where he will be seen defending his fourth-round appearance from last year.

"You are my idol" - Alex de Minaur praises Katie Boulter after her title win at the 2023 Nottingham Open

Katie Boulter at the 2023 Nottingham Open

Alex de Minaur and British tennis player Katie Boulter have been in a relationship since March 2020. The tennis couple have been vocal about their love and support for each other.

Boulter recently eclipsed Emma Raducanu to earn the British No. 1 tag. She backed up the honor by producing her best tennis in Nottingham to pick up her maiden WTA title, just last week. She defeated her compatriot and good friend Jodie Burrage in the final, and subsequently reached a new career-high of World No. 77.

De Minaur was ecstatic about the 26-year-old’s triumph and called her his “idol.”

“You are my idol,” he wrote on his Instagram story.

De Minaur on Instagram

Katie Boulter will now be seen in action at the 2023 Eastbourne International, where she will take on the recent Birmingham Classic runner-up Barbora Krejcikova in the opening round.

Poll : 0 votes