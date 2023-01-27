"We miss you every day" - Frances Tiafoe reacts to Kobe Bryant's third death anniversary

American tennis sensation Frances Tiafoe reacted to NBA superstar Kobe Bryant's third death anniversary.

Kobe Bryant, a well-known basketball player, perished in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020. The NBA icon was on his way to a girls' basketball game with his 13-year-old daughter. The horrible catastrophe killed up to nine people on board, including Bryant and his daughter.

Tiafoe, the 2022 US Open semifinalist, turned to social media to reflect on Bryant's death. The American posted a picture of Bryant and her daughter on his Instagram story.

"We don't just miss y'all today we miss [you] everyday....rest in power," Frances Tiafoe wrote.

Frances Tiafoe's high hopes for a good run at the Australian Open 2023 were cut short by Russia's Karen Khachanov in the third round of the Major.

Australian tennis star Ajla Tomljanovic also paid her respects to the NBA legend, and the Croatian-born player shared a similar social media post on her Instagram story.

Tomljanovic did not compete at the Australian Open because of an injury which forced her to withdraw her name before the commencement of the Grand Slam.

How did Frances Tiafoe perform in the 2022 season

Tiafoe had a disappointing run at last year's Australian Open, losing in the second round to compatriot Taylor Fritz. The World No. 17 reached the second ATP singles final of his career at the Estoril Open. Playing for Portugal, Tiafoe lost to Argentine Sebastian Baez, 6-3, 6-2, in the summit clash of the ATP 250 tournament.

He failed to capitalize on his good momentum as he suffered early exits from the very next tournaments, the Madrid Open and the Italian Open. At Roland Garros, Tiafoe once again bowed out of a Grand Slam in the earlier stages. The 25-year-old lost to David Goffin in the second round of the Major. At Wimbledon, he produced a comparatively better result, reaching the fourth round of the Grand Slam.

At the US Open, Frances Tiafoe played some of his best tennis to reach the last four of the tournament. Having beaten the likes of Rafael Nadal, Andrey Rublev, and Diego Schwartzman, among others, the American lost to eventual winner Carlos Alcaraz. Tiafoe reached the second final of the season at the Tokyo Open, however, Tiafoe lost to compatriot Taylor Fritz in the title deciding match.

