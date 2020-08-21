World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is the only member of the Big 3 who has traveled to the US to play in the two upcoming hard-court competitions. All participants and their respective teams in New York have been asked to follow strict safety rules amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and Djokovic's coach Goran Ivanisevic recently gave an update on how it feels to be in the 'bubble'.

Ivanisevic shared a video on his Instagram story, where he spoke about the US Open bubble. The Croat, who has accompanied Novak Djokovic as his primary coach, highlighted how the security team stays with the players all the time and monitors every step they make.

The 2001 Wimbledon champion also mentioned that the situation would remain the same throughout the stay of Novak Djokovic and Co in the USA.

The security will follow us every day as long as we are here: Goran Ivanisevic

Novak Djokovic is the favorite to win US Open 2020

Roger Federer has announced that he will skip the remainder of the season, while Rafael Nadal will make his return to the ATP tour during the clay season. But Novak Djokovic, who had tested positive for COVID-19 a couple of months ago, has traveled to America and will be a part of the US Open.

Djokovic's coach Goran Ivanisevic had shared a picture of their departure to the US earlier, labeling the tour as the 'strangest' one ever.

With the Western and Southern Open set to begin tomorrow, Ivanisevic decided to share the experience of life in the USTA bubble. Here's what he said in the video shot outside their hotel:

"Unfortunately, we are in this membrane in this beautiful place and we are avoiding trouble. We have security, 24 hours without which we can't move anywhere. Even in front of the house, the security follows us every day as long as we are here."

Novak Djokovic had earlier expressed reservations about the severity of the restrictions proposed by the USTA to deal with the virus. While his biggest sticking point - allowing just one person per player entourage - was eventually relaxed, the lack of freedom in movement is still evidently a sore point for his team.

Novak Djokovic set for double duty at the Western & Southern Open

Novak Djokovic will play doubles with Filip Krajinovic

While Goran Ivanisevic might not be too impressed with the USTA bubble's security measures, his ward is certainly trying to make the most out of his US tour. Novak Djokovic will compete in both singles and doubles at the Cincinnati tourney, which starts tomorrow.

Djokovic has a bye in the first round of singles, while in doubles he and his partner Filip Krajinovic will face a stiff early challenge from wildcard entrants Tommy Paul and Francis Tiafoe.

It will be interesting to see how the Belgrade-based player performs in the next two tourneys, given that he hasn't played a competitive match since February.