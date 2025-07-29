"We all need a break" - Serena Williams relishes brief solo time away from husband Alexis Ohanian and daughters Olympia & Adira

Serena Williams shared her appreciation for a brief moment of solitude away from her family. The American tennis icon is usually surrounded by loved ones, especially her husband Alexis Ohanian and their daughters, Olympia and Adira.Williams recently took to social media to share a relatable moment of needing a little personal space. After a busy stretch with her family, the 23-time Grand Slam champion revealed she was savoring a rare quiet night at home. It was just her and her dog, Chip, for a brief six-hour break before the morning chaos resumed.&quot;Nice to come home tonight to just my dog Chip. I love my fam but we all need a break. They will wake me in the morning, so I better enjoy this quick 6 hrs of solo time!&quot; Serena Williams wrote on X.Williams' life since stepping away from tennis in 2022 has revolved around her family, businesses, and personal passions. She married Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in November 2017. Their first daughter, Olympia, arrived a couple of months before that, in September.In August 2023, they welcomed their second child, Adira. Williams described her decision to 'evolve away from tennis' as a move toward growing her family and her emerging business ventures, particularly Serena Ventures, her venture capital firm, and WYN, her makeup brand.Serena Williams has frequently revealed how her life revolves around her family since retirement from tennisSerena Williams with her husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 - Source: GettySerena Williams has continued to give fans real and relatable glimpses into her life beyond the tennis court. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) in October 2024, she shared a heartwarming video montage of life at home, writing:&quot;My life is very different now. Instead of chasing balls, I’m chasing #Adira and helping #Olympia with tennis lessons and cooking. (And, all this is in-between Venture Capital calls)&quot;The clip captured sweet moments of the tennis icon playing with baby Adira, assisting Olympia on the court, and showing off her love for cooking.On Instagram, she offered a more candid behind-the-scenes look at the chaos of her Mondays. In a video where she’s seen lying on a table, visibly drained but still on a work call, Williams captioned:&quot;My Monday-I was so tired &amp; this was the best I could do. Some days your best may not look as pretty as other days, but running an active beauty brand (@wyn) running after 2 girls, and a VC company (@serena.ventures) lets just say I was exhausted and quite delirious. How was your Monday?&quot;Her honesty highlights the demanding yet fulfilling juggle of being a mom, entrepreneur, and former champion, still chasing excellence in her life.