"I want them to feel confident in their bodies" - Serena Williams opens up about empowering her daughters Olympia and Adira

Serena Williams opened up about wanting her daughters, Olympia and Adira, to embrace their bodies and be vocal about how their bodies feel from within rather than focusing on outer appearance. Williams and her husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, welcomed their first daughter in 2017 and their second one in 2023.

Serena Williams, boasting a multifaceted legacy, made strides in the tennis, business realms alike, besides being an advocate of social change. She promoted inclusion in sports and inspired a generation of athletes with her success on the court and beyond. Away from the professional world, the 23-time Grand Slam winner is just a mother who wishes only the best for her daughters.

In a recent update, she graced the Women's Advisor's Role for ritual, encouraging women to take charge of their bodies and health. Having struggled to address her health issues due to hectic schedules, Williams is raising her daughters to never face them. She would rather want them to focus on how they feel within and be confident in their bodies from a young age.

"I want them to feel strong and confident in their bodies from a young age. We talk about movement, rest, and how our bodies feel, not how they look. Health isn’t one size fits all, and I want them to feel empowered to listen to themselves."

She further revealed her plans of helping normalize understanding what the body wants and addressing it accordingly, as per her new partnership vision.

Serena Williams received commendation from her husband for being a legend who only finds joy in simple things

Williams and Ohanian at the TGL presented by SoFi: LA v JUP - (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams, an athlete of such stature, finds joy in spending time with her family, especially her daughters, Olympia and Adira. In a recent conversation with the Today Show hosts, her husband and one of the most successful investors, Alexis Ohanian, shouted out to the tennis legend for how she has been acing motherhood.

"Amazing as she is as an athlete, you know grace of all time. She's an even greater mom to our daughters Olivia and Adira I love you girls Yes on top of amazing businesswoman and and sports icon And that's something that I think few people understand like she's reached the top of the mountaintop the highest of heights Things that most of us would I think on any other day trade so much for and yet after being up there the thing that Gives her so much joy is the simple things that that you know family that I think every one of us Has an option an opportunity, so don't squander that."

Serena Williams stepped into the investment domain in 2009, when she and her sister acquired stakes in the NFL team, the Miami Dolphins, and became the first Black women to reach such heights. She also helps founders with diverse ideas through her eponymous Serena Ventures.

