"She's an even greater mom to our daughters Olivia and Adira" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian sings praises of legend's devotion to family

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Modified Jul 23, 2025 10:30 GMT
Opening Ceremony - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 0 - Source: Getty
Serena Williams, Olympia and Alexis Ohanian at the Opening Ceremony - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 0 - (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, has nothing but praise for his wife, who finds love in family time and is a doting mother to their kids, Adira and Olympia, despite being one of the greatest tennis players in the 21st century. Williams and Ohanian welcomed their daughter, Olympia, in 2017, the same year they got married 2017.

Serena Williams, the 23-time Grand Slam winner who has broken barriers and inspired generations with her athletic pursuits, entrepreneurial expertise, and advocacy, has been balancing career and motherhood since 2017. Her elder daughter, Olympia, was a fixture on the tour until her retirement in 2022. Now, as she shifted her career path and invests a great time in events, shows, brand campaigns, and others, she ensures spending as much quality time with her daughters at home.

In a recent interview with the Today Show, the Reddit co-founder sang praises of his wife, who has always been inclined toward simple joys despite being the greatest tennis player. He noted that Serena Williams is not only a legendary name in tennis but also a great mother to her children.

"Amazing as she is as an athlete, you know grace of all time. She's an even greater mom to our daughters Olivia and Adira I love you girls Yes on top of amazing businesswoman and and sports icon And that's something that I think few people understand like she's reached the top of the mountaintop the highest of heights Things that most of us would I think on any other day trade so much for and yet after being up there the thing that Gives her so much joy is the simple things that that you know family that I think every one of us Has an option an opportunity, so don't squander that."
Williams and her husband welcomed their second daughter, Adira River Ohanian, in 2023 after announcing their pregnancy at the Met Gala that year.

Serena Williams heaped praise on her husband Alexis Ohanian, calling him the 'GOAT' of investing

Williams and Ohanian at the TGL presented by SoFi: ATL v LA - (Source: Getty)
Williams and Ohanian at the TGL presented by SoFi: ATL v LA - (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams has earned massive fame for her investing acumen as well, building a varied portfolio through her eponymous venture capital firm. She and her sister, Venus Williams, acquired stakes in the Miami Dolphins in 2009, the first Black women to do so. The 73-time WTA-Tour level singles titlist even joined forces with her husband to largely invest in the newest NWSL franchise, the Angel City FC, in 2022.

In a recent update, Serena Williams lauded her husband for his contribution in women's sports, calling him the "GOAT' in the investing domain.

"My husband, Alexis Ohanian is I think the best VC investor there is. To see what he's done obviously with creating Reddit has been just remarkable. But beyond that, what he has done for women's sport, he started a whole movement of billions and billions and billions of dollars of other people starting to invest because of what he did."

Williams also boasts four Olympic golds, one in singles and the others in doubles. She is one of the 13 players to accomplish a Career Golden Slam.

Agnijeeta Majumder

Agnijeeta Majumder

Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.

Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.

When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles.

Edited by Agnijeeta Majumder
