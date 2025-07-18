"Ball don't lie, money don't lie" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian delivers Angel City reminder to detractors of women's sports

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently reflected on his investment in Angel City FC and how it ultimately proved to be a successful one. Ohanian recalled how there were several detractors who had told him to steer clear of investing in women's sports and how the same people today have no option but to acknowledge its rapid growth, particularly in the USA.

Ad

In a recent interview with Moira Forbes, the Reddit co-founder boldly predicted that the gap in pay between men's and women's athletes across all major sports will be significantly bridged over the next decade.

"Ten years from now, when my oldest Olympia is 18, I think most of the major sports will be seeing quite comparable pay. This is what I think is the very best of capitalism," Ohanian said.

Ad

Trending

The 42-year-old, who tied the knot with former WTA No. 1 and 23-time singles Major champion Serena Williams in 2017, went on to remember the skeptics who questioned his desire to invest in Angel City FC six years ago and how they were eventually proven wrong.

"Back in March in 2019, everyone started telling me, 'oh, no one watches women's sports and you're going to waste all your money.' The loudest detractors had to take a seat once they saw 22,000 people in a sold out crowd for Angel City's opener. Capitalism can be a tremendous force for social change. And I think this is one of the great examples of it," he added.

Ad

Ohanian concluded by opining that now, the very same skeptics who had discouraged him from investing in women's sports now have to sit up, take notice and admit they were wrong. The renowned entrepreneur and investor said:

"It gives me some hope to see this thing that I know is not always an engine for social progress in a demonstrable way to prove, 'yes. these women deserve it.' And the folks who believed in women's sports, they were on board. Folks who weren't, probably through no amount of coercion would have, and if you have that many people paying attention and that many dollars flowing into these teams, you now just have to take your seat and say, 'okay. yeah. I guess I was wrong.' Ball don't lie, money don't lie."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian once disclosed how daughter's passion for soccer and wife's firm statement acted as catalyst for him to invest in Angel City FC

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian with daughter Olympia at the 2024 Paris Olympics (Source: Getty)

In a 2023 interview with On Her Turf, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian spoke up about an incident involving her daughter and a subsequent conversation with his wife that motivated him to begin investing in women's sports. The incident dates back to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, where the USA triumphed over the Netherlands in the final.

Ad

"A big part of the reason why I started Angel City FC was because Olympia was running around, this is 2019 in a Alex Morgan jersey. I commented to my wife, 'Hey, wouldn't it be nice one day if Olympia played on the national team?'' And without missing a beat, Serena said, 'Not until she's paid what she's worth.' And I said, 'Alright, challenge accepted,'," Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian said.

After reaping the rewards of investing in Angel City FC alongside several high-profile celebrities and socialites, Ohanian branched out into more significant investments in women's sports. For instance, he is the mastermind behind Athlos, which is currently the most lucrative event for women's track and field athletes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas